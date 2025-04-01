Menu Explore
Amazon Home Shopping Spree! Grab cushion covers, carpets, wall decor, and coffee tables at up to 60% off

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Apr 01, 2025 04:30 PM IST

Amazon Home Shopping Spree is here! Grab cushion covers, carpets, wall décor, and coffee tables at up to 60% off. Don't miss these Amazon offers!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

haus & kinder Cotton,210 TC Decorative Embroidered Cushion Cover | Knitted Chambray Front Throw Pillow Cushion Cover for Sofa Living Room | 16Inch X 16Inch | Embroidery Felt View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

aRDENMEAD Set of 2 Decorative Cottonthrow/Pillow Cushion Covers with Terry Embroidery.Set for Your Sofa,Living Room (16 X 16 Inches | 40 X 40 Cm, Yellow) (Yellow), 210 TC View Details checkDetails

₹683.05

amazonLogo
GET THIS

aRDENMEAD 100% Cotton Hand Embroidered Striped Decorative Cushion Cover with Tassels.Embroidered Yellow Cushion Covers Set (Set of 2) (Yellow, 12 X 20 Inches | 30 X 50 Cm), 2 TC View Details checkDetails

₹683.05

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kaahira Handmade Cotton Macrame Cushion Pillow Cover Boho Home Decor Abstract Pattern 16 x 16 Inch in Off White Color - 1 Pcs (16 x 16) in-250 TC View Details checkDetails

₹331

amazonLogo
GET THIS

STITCHNEST Unique Cute Elephant Cartoon Blue Printed Canvas Cotton Cushion Covers, Set of 5 (16 x 16 Inches) View Details checkDetails

₹378

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DECOMIZER Jacquard Weaved Geomteric Cushion Covers 16 Inch X 16 Inch Set Of 5 Ethnic Motifs Cushion Covers,Design- Star,Color- Beige, 240 tc View Details checkDetails

₹563

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ishro home 3 x 5 Feet 3D Jet Multi Printed 3D Jet Vintage Persian Carpet Rug Runner and Carpets for Bedroom/Living Area/Home with Anti Slip Backing (3x5 ft, Crystals) View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Status Contract Rugs for Living Room|(Size) Printed Carpet for Living Room Decor|Anti Skid Backing Home Essentials| Boho Rugs for Living Room (Vintage 407), Polyester, Multicolor, Rectangular View Details checkDetails

₹796

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Status Contract Rugs for Living Room|(4x6ft) 3D Printed Carpet for Living Room Decor|Anti Skid Backing Home Essential| Boho Rugs for Living Room (Vintage 406), Polyester, Multicolor, Rectangular View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo 3D Printed Carpet with Anti Skid Backing for Living Room | Dinning | Office (5x7 feet), Multi-Colored, Rectangular View Details checkDetails

₹1,769

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sifa Carpet Floral Design Acrylic Polyester Carpet For Living Room 5X7 Feet Super Blue(150X200Cm), Large Rectangle View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Habere India-All The Cultures Fabricating India Jute Carpet for Living Room, Jute Round Floor Mat, Rugs for Living Room, Jute Centre Table Carpet (Jute + White (Round), Round_3*3 FT) View Details checkDetails

₹984

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DSH CRAFTING YOUR CURIOSITY Dsh Metal Wall Decor Wall Art Sculpture Handcrafted Moon Cut Rings Flower Wall Art For Living Room (Size 45X24 Inch) (Multi) View Details checkDetails

₹2,498

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RITUALISTIC Madhubani Wall Plates for home decoration | Wall decor items for living room | Metal Wall décor | Gift items for women and men | Home Décor Gift Items | Set of 5 plates View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RIZIK STORE™ Metal Abstract Figures Wall Sculpture for Home Decor, Living room & Bedroom (Grey & White) (54x21 Inch) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

walllane Painting for Home Decoration |Traditional Indian Art Pichwai Wall Décor Paintings | Traditional Indian Art Pichwai Wall Décor Paintings Set of 3 (10X19 INCH, C) View Details checkDetails

₹1,282

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FUNTEREST Gold Leaf Wall Decor Modern Wall Art Home Decor, Set of 3 Metal Wall Hanging Decoration for Living Room Office Bedroom Hotel View Details checkDetails

₹720

amazonLogo
GET THIS

THE CRAFTERZ Metal Abstract Figures handcrafted Wall Sculpture wall art multicolor for Home Decoration, Living room, drwaing room & Bedroom (pack of 3) (Deer) View Details checkDetails

₹984

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NEST NATURE HAVEN Round Coffee Table, Modern Nestings Table Set of 2, Sofa Side Table with Marble Veneer Top and Metal Frame, End Table for Living Room Bedroom Home or Office (Golden White) View Details checkDetails

₹2,709

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RIZIK STORE™ Iron Frame Handmade Square 20x20 Coffee Table/Nesting Table/Side Table/Center Table with Marble MDF White Top for Living Room/Drawing Room/Balcony Gold (White) (Set of 2) View Details checkDetails

₹3,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VDIX Handmade Wooden Outdoor Adirondack Natural Brown Foldable Coffee Table, Patio End Table for Poolside Garden, Living Room, Bedroom, Small Spaces (Square) 13 Inch View Details checkDetails

₹378

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Carya Engineered Wood Coffee Table (Walnut) | Living Room Center Table | Suede Finish | 1 Surface Top and 2 Shelves | Warranty Protected| Installation Provided View Details checkDetails

₹2,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

EDEUEQUE Round Coffee Table Modern Sofa Side Table for Living Room End Table Telephone Table with 2 Shelf Storage Wooden Tabletop-Marble White Print with Gold Frame. View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ABOUT SPACE Wooden Center Table, End Sofa, Bedside Table, Corner Coffee Table with Solid Finish Space Saving Furniture with Storage for Living Room, Bedroom (Oak Red- L 40 x B 45 x H 45 cm) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS
It’s time to refresh your home with the Amazon Home Shopping Spree! Grab plush cushion covers, stylish carpets, trendy wall décor, and elegant coffee tables at up to 60% off at the Amazon sale 2025. These Amazon offers make it easy to upgrade your space without stretching your budget.

Transform your home with the Amazon sale 2025! Get stunning décor pieces at up to 60% off. Hurry before the best deals are gone!

From bold statement pieces to subtle, timeless designs, there's something for every home aesthetic. Plus, with Amazon deals on top brands, you know you're getting quality at the best prices. Don't wait, these discounts won't last forever. Grab your favourites now and give your home the refresh it deserves!

Cushion covers with up to 60% off at the Amazon Home Shopping Spree

Give your living space a fresh update with stylish cushion covers at up to 60% off in the Amazon Home Shopping Spree. From vibrant prints to subtle pastels, these Amazon deals offer options for every décor theme. Upgrade your sofa, bed, or chairs with premium fabrics and eye-catching designs. Shop now and add that cosy charm to your home at unbeatable prices!

Top picks with Amazon Deals

Carpets with up to 60% off at the Amazon Home Shopping Spree

Step into comfort with stunning carpets at up to 60% off in the Amazon Home Shopping Spree. From luxurious shag rugs to sleek modern designs, these Amazon offers have something for every space. Elevate your living room, bedroom, or hallway with high-quality textures and rich patterns. Don’t miss out, shop now and transform your floors with incredible Amazon sale 2025 discounts!

Top picks with Amazon Deals

Wall decor with up to 60% off at the Amazon Home Shopping Spree

Turn plain walls into art with trendy wall décor at up to 60% off in the Amazon Home Shopping Spree. Find statement paintings, elegant mirrors, and creative wall hangings at amazing Amazon deals. Whether you love minimalist accents or bold designs, there’s something for every home. Upgrade your interiors today and grab these exclusive Amazon sale 2025 discounts before they’re gone!

Top picks with Amazon Deals

Coffee tables with up to 60% off at the Amazon Home Shopping Spree

Give your living room a stylish upgrade with coffee tables at up to 60% off in the Amazon Home Shopping Spree. From sleek modern styles to timeless wooden finishes, these Amazon deals offer something for every taste. Find the perfect centrepiece for your space and enjoy incredible Amazon sale 2025 discounts. Shop now and bring home the perfect blend of function and style!

Top picks with Amazon Deals

Best plastic chairs: The perfect solution for home and office needs

Amazon offers on mattresses: Up to 50% off on top brands Kurl On, Sleep hug and more

Best swing chairs: Top 8 picks to add some fun to your spaces

Amazon offers on office chairs: Up to 60% off on the top 8 picks from Green Soul, making it easy to set up your home office

 

Amazon Home Shopping Spree: FAQs

  • What is the Amazon Home Shopping Spree?

    The Amazon Home Shopping Spree is a limited-time sale offering up to 60% off on home essentials, including cushion covers, carpets, wall décor, and coffee tables.

  • When does the Amazon Home Shopping Spree start?

    The sale is live now! Grab the best Amazon deals on home décor before stocks run out. Discounts are available for a limited period.

  • What products are available at discounted prices?

    Enjoy massive Amazon offers on stylish cushion covers, elegant carpets, artistic wall décor, modern coffee tables, and more home décor essentials.

  • How can I shop for the best deals?

    Simply visit Amazon, browse the Amazon sale 2025 section, and grab your favourite home décor pieces before the discounts end!

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

