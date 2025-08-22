Rooms smelling musty this rainy season? 6 stylish ways to use camphor and keep your home fresh

Right now, in the throes of torrential rain, your interiors are quietly suffering the blows of damp walls, weird muggy odours, and, of course, uninvited insects. You may have romanticised the rain, tweaking your decor in tune with its calming aesthetic, but when monsoon hits hard with constant cloudy days for weeks and persistent rain, your prettiest set-ups start to show signs of dampness, accompanied by a weird smell. Camphor at home keeps your space fresh, keeping the damp and musty smells away.(Shutterstock)

But even if this dreamy season tends to reveal its harsher side, jolting you out of your daydreams, you can still salvage your home decor by adding one secret ingredient that keeps your interiors fresh.

Amita Trehan, founder and CEO of Bravura Design Solution, shared with HT Lifestyle that camphor is one simple solution to keeping your home clean, fragrant, and inviting.

Amita explained, “Camphor, the waxy compound with its signature crisp fragrance, is quietly becoming the hero of the season with the increasing monsoon humidity.”

Tracing back to its usage in the past as well, she added, “Used as a cooling agent in the very first recorded versions of ice cream during China’s Tang dynasty and later as a fumigant during the Black Death in Europe, camphor has always had more range than it’s been credited for.”

Camphor was prevalent in our grandmothers’ era, so what is causing this resurgence now? Perhaps old really is gold, as people are beginning to acknowledge its many benefits because of its multifunctional utility.

“From warding off fungus, silverfish and mites, to subtly refreshing your living spaces, this age-old remedy is trending once more in modern Indian homes. With its natural insect-repelling, anti-fungal and moisture-absorbing properties, camphor is an unsung hero in the fight against musty smells and seasonal damp. This also doubles as a charming piece of home decor.” Amita added.

6 ways to add camphor to your decor

Camphor repels insects.(Shutterstock)

Want to save your curated monsoon's setups? Then add camphor to your interiors. Confused about how to add camphor without ruining your interiors’ aesthetic? Amita shared with us where and how you can add camphor with style:

• Wardrobe: Tuck 2-3 camphor balls in the corners of your cupboards and drawers to keep them fresh and bug-free.

• Bathroom: Hide a tablet behind your toilet tank to fight off musty odours, discreet yet effective.

• Mop: Crumble camphor into your floor mop water. It acts like a natural disinfectant while leaving a subtle fragrance behind.

• Coffee table: Display camphor in a brass bowl with dried rose petals for a fragrant, old-meets-new aesthetic.

• Dehumidifier: Stash it in a cut-glass jar or vintage marble dish and let it work as your low-maintenance, decorative dehumidifier.

• Scent layering hack: Pair camphor with fresh jasmine strands — both thrive during the monsoon and create a beautifully layered floral fragrance.

Other decor hacks that keep your interiors fresh during monsoon

Now that you are aware of the value of camphor in your interiors, let's also take a look at some other alternatives, after all, let's not put all the eggs in one basket. If camphor is not really your vibe, there are other options, too.

Amita further listed out some other alternatives:

1. Charcoal sculptures or planters as natural dehumidifiers

Activated charcoal absorbs moisture and odours from the air silently and powerfully

Use charcoal-based décor: sculptural charcoal blocks, charcoal-infused planters, or black ceramic bowls with activated charcoal pebbles.

Place near shoe racks, under beds, or inside bookshelves.

Choose handcrafted black clay or charcoal-toned terracotta planters as they blend beautifully with Japandi or brutalist interiors.

Bonus tip: You can design a ‘charcoal altar’ corner with incense, matte textures, and dried palm leaves.

2. Coconut coir matting for floors and storage

Coconut coir mats.(Shutterstock)

Coir (from coconut husk) is naturally antifungal and absorbs floor moisture, perfect for the rainy season.

Use coir mats under beds, trunks, and shoe racks, to prevent dampness and mould buildup. Line lower kitchen shelves with coir pads (cut to size).

Layer a coir rug under a cotton dhurrie — textural contrast + anti-moisture double layer. Or make coir wall panels in boho patterns.

Bonus tip: They smell earthy when slightly wet.

3. Salt with essential oil diffusion stones

Himalayan salt absorbs humidity and balances air ions.

Use salt stones or blocks in bowls + drop 2–3 essential oil drops (like clove, cedarwood, or lemongrass). Place near windows or shoe racks.

Use raw-edged salt slabs on wood trays with brass tongs or quartz crystals — looks like an energy altar, but it’s fighting fungus!

Bonus tip: Add warm lighting around it, salt glows softly and purifies.

4. Monsoon mirror wall hack