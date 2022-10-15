Royal realms: Art that transcends eras to celebrate heritage

The tales of Indian royalty usually come wrapped in intrigue. But alongside this mysticism, there’s also a rich heritage that the royals have preserved through many lineages. A slice of romanticism of the royal heritage comes alive every time the event Royal Fables gets curated in the Capital, to give Delhiites a peek into the life and living of the royals. The highlight of the event this year is a heritage drive by Heritage Motoring Club of India, which will feature 13 rare cars including 1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom III that belonged to former Maharani of Baroda; it’s a coach built by Kellner, Paris.

Some rare and finely conceived pieces of paintings, handcrafted furniture, jewellery, and culinary delights comprise the season 12 of this event. The showcase has 51 exquisite exhibits, ranging from textiles to wildlife paintings. Among these are Basohli paintings, which derive their name from the town by the same name in Jammu and Kashmir. Famed for its vivid, evocative colours, bold lines, and deep-set facial patterns, this lesser-known yet vibrant style of Pahari miniature painting can be seen by the visitors for the first time as a contemporary practice, says Princess Jyotsna Singh adding, “We hope through this initiative, which highlights their work, the artists will feel encouraged and appreciated.”

A curation of textiles is also part of the display.

Princess Mriganka Kumari of Jammu and Kashmir, is showcasing handcrafted furniture from BAHA Living, and elaborates, “These are classic pieces that have been crafted by hand by my family’s carpenters based in Patiala (Punjab) and Delhi. Made mostly from solid teak wood furniture, these exquisite pieces such as chairs, console tables, and bar cabinets, are made to order.”

Besides these, Ajay Singh Peelwa, a conservationist and artist who loves to paint animals on canvas, is presenting his work that includes a special cheetah painting, unveiled at the event by Maharaj Kumar Ranjit Sinh of Wankaner. “He’s the man who helped in bringing cheetahs to India,” shares Peelwa, adding, “I’m fond of painting big cats, especially tigers, but now cheetahs will also come in for front. I had read about cheetahs in India and how they were kept as pets, but sadly got extinct in India... until recently when they were brought back. I hope visitors at the exhibition help contribute towards the cause of wildlife conservation, as main focus is to save these magnificent creatures of Nature. And I want to bring this awareness to the concerned authorities and departments, and not just the people.”

Bespoke jewellery by Pushpita Singh.

Soak in the richness of the artworks and the art déco furniture on display, which will leave a lingering effect on the viewers. And then comes the culinary fables of Nawab Kazim Ali Khan of Rampur (Awadh), Kanwarani Vijaya Singh Sirmaur (Himachal Pradesh), and Thakur Shivraaj Singh of Limdi (Panch Mahal and Mewari). “Every studio employs at least 30-40 women, so the whole endeavour has probably employed 1,000 women while keeping the craft alive,” shares Anshu Khanna, founder of Royal Fables, adding, “Our last big show was in 2019. While we did have one in 2021 as well, it was not as grand. But it’s now back in all its glory and it’s a proper living room of the royal that you’re walking into! This is our real heritage whether it’s Pichwai Art, classical Indian music, or Pahari painting, they would have not been possible had the Indian royalty not patronised the local crafts. So it goes beyond just an esoteric activity of appreciating an art and keeping a heritage alive, by also empowering women who work in these studios to bring the focus back to the royalty and nobility.”

Catch It Live

What: Royal Fables Season 12

Where: Setz, DLF Emporio, Vasant Kunj

When: October 14 and 15

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar on the Magenta Line

Author tweets Anu_95m

For more stories follow Facebook and Twitter