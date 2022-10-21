Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / See how rapeseed oil became canola, via Swetha Sivakumar

See how rapeseed oil became canola, via Swetha Sivakumar

art culture
Updated on Oct 21, 2022 01:29 PM IST

There’s a Latin link with the turnip, hidden in the story. A trail leading back to naval efforts during World War 2. And a tale of creativity amid a glut.

(Shutterstock) PREMIUM
(Shutterstock)
BySwetha Sivakumar

When it comes to oils from mustard seeds, they usually come from one of three types of plants: black mustard (Brassica nigra), brown mustard (Brassica juncea) or yellow mustard (Brassica hirta).

Rapeseed is also from the family Brassica, but the two main species are Brassica napus and Brassica rapa. The word rapeseed comes from the root word rapa / rapum, which means turnip in Latin. Historically, rapeseed oil was used to light lamps in Europe. It was later used as a lubricant in naval ships during World War 2.

At that time, Canada began to grow rapeseed extensively too, in an effort to meet the growing demand spurred by this new use. Once the war ended, of course, demand dropped. Companies tried to sell it as a cooking oil, but the pungent oil was not very pleasant to Canadians.

So, using selective breeding, a plant with lower levels of glucosinolates and lower erucic acid content was developed. Since the name “rapeseed” felt offensive, they began to search for a new name too. From the low erucic acid levels came Canadian Oil Low Acid, which is shortened to canola.

Canola oil is much more neutral in flavour than regular rapeseed oil. That, combined with the fact that canola oil is high in monounsaturated fats, a healthy kind of fat, made it a great success.

Enjoy unlimited digital access with HT Premium

Subscribe Now to continue reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial
freemium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out