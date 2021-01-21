Snow sculpting competition begins in Gulmarg
A four-day snow sculpting competition, aimed at providing a platform to budding artists in Kashmir, began on Wednesday in the famous skiing resort of Gulmarg.
In the competition, organised by Department of Tourism, over 30 participants drawn from various districts of the Kashmir valley, both amateur and professional sculptures, are participating, an official spokesman said.
The department received overwhelming response and some participants were later shortlisted for the competition, the spokesman said.
They will compete in teams and also as individuals to hand carve unique artworks on themes depicting Kashmir culture, heritage, life and nature.
Director Tourism Nisar Wani said the event is being organised to provide a platform to both budding artists and professionals to showcase their talent in arts.
Wani said Kashmir is blessed with a natural and advantageous geographical environment for ice and snow tourism which the department will promote to attract tourists to this snow art during winter months.
"The four-day competition will also provide an opportunity to amateur artists to learn from professionals who are part of this event. We are also planning to develop an ice park and promote this tourism product in a big way," he said.
The department provided all the support including travel, accommodation and food to the participants for the event. The department also kept ice blocks ready for the participants who will only need to carve out the shape as per their chosen themes.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gustavo Galvao's new film is about resisting, fighting through art
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Snow sculpting competition begins in Gulmarg
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepal to turn Everest trash into art to highlight mountain’s garbage blight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crops' chance to shine in 'Grow' project by artist Roosegaarde
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Trump Baby' blimp to live on in a UK museum
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha's oldest, most popular art form 'Pattachitra' preserved in Raghurajpur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rodin Museum sculpture garden reopens to public
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poush Parban Fair concludes in Tripura
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haridwar painted in colours of folk tradition, culture during Maha Kumbh Mela
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Javed Akhtar's 76th birthday, lets look at some of his soul-stirring lyrics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Auspicious Kolam drawings mark kickoff of Biden-Harris inauguration ceremony
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jad Adams' anthology 'The Banyan and Her Roots' features tales by Indian writers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Audrey Truschke's new book to analyse Sanskrit texts of Indo-Muslim history
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rare artworks by FN Souza, Amrita Sher-Gil to be auctioned online
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Kangri' sales go up as cold grips Kashmir valley
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox