Sofa covers, bedsheets, pillow covers and more upto 80% off; LIVE on Amazon Sale

The countdown is officially on, with just a few days left for the Amazon Sale to end. During the Republic Day Sale, your living spaces can get an instant refresh without stretching budgets. Sofa covers, bedsheets, pillow covers, curtains and more are seeing discounts up to 80%, making this the right time to switch styles or replace worn essentials.
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale brings variety across colours, fabrics and sizes suited for Indian homes. With Amazon Sale 2026 energy in full swing, shoppers are filling carts fast as stock moves quickly. If cosy corners and fresh interiors are on your list, this final day deserves attention before prices return to normal again soon online.
Bank discounts for Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026
• State Bank of India Credit and Debit Cards will offer an instant 10% discount.*
• Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can expect unlimited 5% cashback*
Sofa covers to spruce up your living rooms
Give your living room a quick refresh with sofa covers available during the Amazon Sale. From subtle solids to playful prints, these options protect furniture while adding charm. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale brings prices down, making it easier to switch styles without long-term commitment.
Top picks at the Amazon Sale
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Bedsheets for double beds at great deals
Double bed bedsheets see tempting offers during the Republic Day Sale with soft fabrics and easy care designs. Amazon Sale 2026 features breathable cotton blends, vibrant colours and generous sizes. These deals help upgrade everyday comfort while keeping budgets happy and bedrooms looking inviting.
Top picks at the Amazon Sale
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Pillow covers that are soft and comfortable
Small changes make big comfort upgrades, and pillow covers are proof. During the Amazon Sale, you will find smooth textures, gentle fabrics and versatile patterns. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale keeps prices friendly, making it simple to rotate covers often for a fresher sleep setting.
Top picks at the Amazon Sale
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Curtains for windows
Window curtains play a big role in setting the mood at home. Amazon Sale deals include light filtering and blackout styles suited for Indian homes. With the Republic Day Sale discounts, it becomes easier to add privacy, manage sunlight and refresh rooms with new colours.
Top picks at the Amazon Sale
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Curtains for doors
Door curtains help separate spaces while adding visual interest. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale features practical options that suit daily use and changing seasons. During the Amazon Sale 2026, shoppers can find affordable designs that blend function and style for entrances and balconies.
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale begins on 16th January. Shoppers can expect deals across home, fashion, electronics and daily essentials from day one on Amazon.
The Republic Day Sale generally runs for around 10 days. This gives shoppers enough time to track prices, plan purchases, and grab deals before the sale wraps up.
Yes, offers stay active across the sale duration, though popular products may sell out early. Amazon Sale 2026 often sees the best variety during the opening days.
For big home refreshes or bulk buys, this sale makes sense. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale combines a wide selection, festive pricing and convenient delivery in one window.
The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.