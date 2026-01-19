Sofa covers, bedsheets, pillow covers and more upto 80% off; LIVE on Amazon Sale

The countdown is officially on, with just a few days left for the Amazon Sale to end. During the Republic Day Sale, your living spaces can get an instant refresh without stretching budgets. Sofa covers, bedsheets, pillow covers, curtains and more are seeing discounts up to 80%, making this the right time to switch styles or replace worn essentials. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale brings deals that will help you revamp your home on a budget. (AI generted)

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale brings variety across colours, fabrics and sizes suited for Indian homes. With Amazon Sale 2026 energy in full swing, shoppers are filling carts fast as stock moves quickly. If cosy corners and fresh interiors are on your list, this final day deserves attention before prices return to normal again soon online.

Bank discounts for Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026

• State Bank of India Credit and Debit Cards will offer an instant 10% discount.*

• Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can expect unlimited 5% cashback*

Sofa covers to spruce up your living rooms

Give your living room a quick refresh with sofa covers available during the Amazon Sale. From subtle solids to playful prints, these options protect furniture while adding charm. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale brings prices down, making it easier to switch styles without long-term commitment.

Top picks at the Amazon Sale