Step inside Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol's aesthetic pink Mumbai home featuring a priceless MF Husain painting

Actor Amrita Rao's aesthetic, peachy pink Mumbai home, which she shares with her husband, RJ Anmol, has a cosy, warm, and inviting feel that contrasts with the typical celebrity home. Recently, in an episode of Farah Khan's YouTube channel, the actor gave a tour of her serene home. Amrita Rao gives a tour of her aesthetic home in Mumbai.

Farah, along with her cook Dilip, visited Amrita and RJ Anmol's home in Mumbai, which spoke of the couple's love for the colour pink and showcased their unique sense of style and love for cosy spaces.

Step inside Amrita Arora and RJ Anmol's pink home in Mumbai

In the video, the tone of Amrita and Anmol's home is set immediately at the entrance, which features a bold pink door. Moreover, Farah Khan noted that she trusted Amrita to have a pink door. The couple matched the colour palette by opting for neutral wall shades, a comfortable sofa in a peachy tone, a large painting of Audrey Hepburn from Breakfast at Tiffany's, mirror-panelled walls, a cosy balcony, and comfy corners.

However, the most notable feature showcased in the home was a piece of artwork that Amrita described as ‘the most beautiful thing in our house.’ The treasured item is a ‘real MF Husain’ painting, which, according to Amrita, was inspired by her film Vivah. Farah also commented that 'Husain Saab went crazy after watching Vivah.'

Amrita Rao was MF Husain's muse

For the uninitiated, MF Husain reportedly drew inspiration from actress Amrita Rao to create a series of paintings. The actor has even revealed that the late painter had invited her and her mother to Dubai to paint her live. However, he was apprehensive about the 'real' Amrita being true to her on-screen persona in the film Vivaah. Moreover, the actor also received his 'signature' paintbrush from MF Husain.