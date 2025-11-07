Step inside Lily Allen, David Harbour’s 'weird and wonderful' US home she sang about in West End Girl: It's priced at...

In February 2023, British singer Lily Allen and actor David Harbour, of Stranger Things fame, welcomed Architectural Digest (AD) into their Brooklyn townhouse, and the interiors of the maximalist celebrity home garnered attention. The colourful and unique house – now officially on the market – is in the news again. Also read | Step inside Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad's Lukshmi Vilas Palace, the largest private residence in the world Former couple, Lily Allen and David Harbour, married in a Las Vegas wedding in 2020. In 2023, they gave a tour of their US home. (Pics: Architectural Digest)

Lily and David – who separated in early 2025 (People confirmed the separation in February 2025), following four years of marriage – have made headlines as their relationship inspired Lily’s latest album, West End Girl. The album is reportedly about their messy breakup and offers a glimpse into their life together, with the home – defined by its designer, Billy Cotton, as 'weird and wonderful' in the interview with AD – serving as a central theme.

The album's lyrics reveal the highs and lows of their relationship, making the home's sale all the more poignant – as of November 7, the celebrity home is listed for $7,995,000 on thegambinogroup.com.

Inside Lily and David's home

The home features a highly personalised, exuberant style that their designer Billy described as 'layered Italian', moving away from conventional interiors. The renovation preserved and highlighted original details like moldings and doors, while layering on bold design choices. The main living room features vibrant wallpaper, contrasting with a massive green sofa.

One of the highlights of the home is a windowless bedroom with cosy, pale-pink coloured walls and ceiling. The home also had some unique items, including a pink fridge in the bathroom (a request from David). Elsewhere in the house, the kitchen-cum-dining area featured plum-coloured check fabric for the banquette and chair upholstery as well as the island skirt.

Social media buzz around the home

Lily's break-up album is generating buzz, particularly for lyrics that allegedly reference David's infidelity and her feelings of betrayal. The track Madeline is rumoured to be about the woman he allegedly had an affair with.

Amid all this, the old AD house tour video featuring the former couple is generating buzz. An October 28 Instagram post by Ain’t it Gunneh shared snippets from the AD house tour video, edited with clips featuring the iconic catchphrase from the TV show Schitt's Creek, ‘Ew, David!’ that is said by the character Alexis Rose (Annie Murphy) to her brother, David Rose (Dan Levy). The caption: “Anyone else watched this episode of @archdigest with a new perspective?”

An Instagram user commented on it: “He (David) acted like he couldn’t stand her (lily) when she interrupted his little performance in the closet. She was trying to give credit to the actual builders.” Another said, "How did they get past the first date? I'd have lasted about one drink and said, 'Well, I've got work in the morning so… bye'. He's insufferable."