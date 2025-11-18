Step inside Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's beautiful Mumbai bungalow that Farah Khan called 'alishan'. Watch

Farah Khan visited actor-singer-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and his wife, Shibani Dandekar, at their bungalow situated in Bandstand, Bandra, Mumbai. Farah visited their home with her cook, Dilip, and posted the house tour video on her YouTube channel. Farah Khan gave a home tour of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's Bandra home.

Apart from enjoying homemade keema kebabs, Farah and Farhan, who are maternal cousins, enjoyed some fun conversation. As for the home tour, the filmmaker gave a glimpse inside his lavish space, which can only be described as spacious, minimalist, and aesthetically pleasing. farah even called their home ‘Alishan (posh) bungalow’ Let's take a closer look at their home's décor:

Step inside Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's bungalow

The home tour begins with a glimpse of the façade of Farhan and Shibani's bungalow, featuring ample plants and a wood-panelled entrance. The interiors of their home were mostly cream-white walls, dark wood panelling, and décor, which featured colourful paintings collected over the years, cosy corners filled with books, and a bright ambience.

The pops of colour in the all-white colour palette came from artworks, plants, flower vases, vintage furniture, and some modern art pieces. Farhan welcomed Farah on the ground floor of his home, from where he took her to the upper floor, which featured a home theatre space to entertain guests and watch movies, a gazebo-styled open space, a dining area, French-styled windows, and large balconies allowing warm daylight to brighten up the interiors.

About Farhan Akhtar

On the work front, Farhan will next be seen in 120 Bahadur, where he will portray Major Shaitan Singh Bhati. The film is directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment) along with Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios).

120 Bahadur is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war and is shot across real locations in Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai. 120 Bahadur hits theatres on November 21. Apart from Farhan, the film also stars Raashii Khanna, Ajinkya Ramesh Deo, Eijaz Khan, and Vivan Bhathena, among others.