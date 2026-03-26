Step inside Lakshmi Manchu’s Mumbai home where art, spirituality and design meet
Here’s a sneak peek inside Indian actor and producer Lakshmi Manchu’s 4000 sq ft Mumbai home that reflects love, life, and spirituality.
Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna, Indian actor, film producer, television presenter and daughter of senior actor Mohan Babu, is known for her incredible roles in Telugu cinema. Lakshmi has houses in several parts of India, Tirupati, Hyderabad, and Mumbai as well. In a recent episode of At Home with Nayandeep Rakshit, she gave a tour to her plush Mumbai apartment that features a personal lift, a wrapped balcony, open spaces, and arts that brought her space to life.
Also read | Step inside Tulsi Kumar’s beautifully designed Delhi home, where glam meets comfort
Inside Lakshmi Manchu’s house
Lakshmi Machu’s house is a sanctuary filled with meaningful corners. Beginning from Krishna inspired art work to the Ganesha idol at the entrance, her home speaks spirituality at every step. The amalgamation of rustic furniture and beige walls creates a warmth making her house more inviting. Speaking about her house, she said that it felt like Lord Balaji held her hand and opened doors for her. She shared her passion for intricate artworks, which is well showcased in her entire living and foyer space. Her house features beautiful collectibles, including her biological Mother’s picture and antiques that connect her with her ancestors. The usage of sheer white curtains creates an illusion of even more open space. The accent wall features a big painting that took her 10 years to paint.
The big living space is divided into two different sections: a formal area with more greys and blues, and another a lounge space that features vibrant colours and low seatings. There are around 300 plants in her house that showcase her love for greenery.
Into Lakshmi Manchu’s kitchen and balcony
Lakshmi Manchu’s kitchen space features more whites and browns while electronic kitchen appliances, making the space more modern. The balcony is one of the most beautiful spaces of her house that delights with greenery all around and a bohemian decor throughout. The classic paintings on the wall blend perfectly with the simple seating arrangement.
Inside Lakshmi’s workspace and guest bedroom
The white walls of her workspace feature beautiful animal paintings from Africa and around the world. Additionally, it has a huge bookshelf and a well-maintained work desk with her essentials. She took the viewers to the big guest bedroom, which is designed perfectly for her guests to enjoy the space. The walls here also feature artwork and paintings.
Lakshmi’s daughter's bedroom
Followed by a gallery of photographs, Lakshmi took the audience to her daughter’s bedroom, which features her books, collectibles, games, paintings, and toys.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More