Step inside Mona Singh's new Andheri restaurant that feels like a cosy throwback to old-school 80s charm

Bollywood actor Mona Singh recently unveiled her restaurant Kona Kona's branch in Andheri East, Marol, Mumbai. In an Instagram post dated February 2, she shared a quick glimpse of the space, which kindles a sense of quaint, vintage charm. The bar-restaurant leans into a retro theme, rooted in nostalgia. Comfort is integral to the restaurant's interiors, as Mona disclosed in the video that the aim was to create a neighbourhood bar that feels personal and familiar. True to her vision, the restaurant's interiors exude a warm and friendly energy. Let's take a quick look at the interiors and how the interior design ticks all the boxes of a cosy, homely aesthetic. ALSO READ: Step inside a Harry Potter-style tent that looks small on the outside but has spacious interiors with bed and kitchen

The restaurant's interior includes soft, intimate design with warm colour tones to evoke an inviting sense of calm. It captures the mood of a vintage cafe where time slows down, and conversation goes on. The space features warm lighting. The orange pendant lamps suspended from the ceiling stand out, anchoring the interiors in the pleasant amber glow, like a real-life sepia filter.

The colour story is noteworthy, incredibly grounding and heart-warming. The deep green walls complement the wooden tables and chairs very well. Both green and brown are earthy colours, further strengthening the natural, harmonious energy. The vintage yet modest style was evident in the furniture choice too, from a simple wooden bench to cane-backed chairs, making the atmosphere feel familiar.



Along with the warm lighting from the lantern, there's plenty of natural light too from the open windows, while potted plants added a glimpse of lush greenery. It is an interesting juxtaposition, interior balanced by both warm and natural lighting. The walls were decorated with greyscale artwork, from the restaurant's mascot to Mumbai cityscape scenes. With green as a backdrop, the framed black and white artworks look splendid. The interiors are immersive, making you feel like you have teleported back to the 80s.

More about the actor Mona Singh was last seen on screen in Anurag Singh-helmed Border 2 in January 2026 and Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Bads of Bastard in November 2025. She became a household name for her role in Jassi Jassi Koi Nahi. The actor was also seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and Munjya recently.





