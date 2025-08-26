Step inside Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi's sea view home in Mumbai with spacious balcony, Raja Ravi Varma oleographs

If filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and actor Pallavi Joshi's home in Mumbai could be described in a few words, it would be spatial luxury and order in chaos. The couple gave a sneak peek inside their home during a recent episode of Curly Tales: Sunday Brunch With Celebrity. Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri's spacious Mumbai home. (YouTube/CurlyTales)

Also Read | Step inside Rakesh Roshan's lavish Khandala mansion with private cinema, ‘Olympic size pool’ and huge Shiva statue

Inside Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi's Mumbai home

In the video shared on August 17 on YouTube, Vivek and Pallavi gave a casual interview where the couple offered a glimpse into their personal lives, marital dynamics, and unique love story. They also talked about their spacious home with a gorgeous balcony that gives a beautiful view of Mumbai and a sea-view to die for. The balcony area also serves as their intimate party place where they spend a lot of time with friends and family.

A spacious living room to oleographs of Raja Ravi Varma

During the conversation, Pallavi revealed that she loves the sea and cannot live without it. She had a sea view from her childhood home near Shivaji Park, and their first apartment also had a sea view. Therefore, she settled for this home, which has the best view of the sea.

Their apartment, which they have been living in for the past two years, was designed by Pallavi herself. Vivek stated that Pallavi "built every single thing in this house," and he only visited three times during the year and a half of construction. His contributions to the interior include art, sculptures, and original oleographs of Raja Ravi Varma, as well as his library.

Apart from a stunning balcony, high ceilings, portraits of Hindu gods, crystal chandeliers, a special sofa that was originally Vivek's in their old home, where he wrote all his scripts, French windows allowing ample natural light to the home, understated furniture, and a spacious living room, complete the couple's home.

About Vivek Agnihotri

Vivek is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film The Bengal Files. The film presents a storyline focused on the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and the Noakhali riots, depicting the violence and its aftermath. It is scheduled to be released in cinemas on 5 September.