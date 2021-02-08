Stephen King's 'Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption' out as standalone book
Acclaimed author Stephen King's "Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption", a tale of unjust imprisonment and offbeat escape which was the basis for Oscar-nominated "The Shawshank Redemption", is now available for the first time as a standalone book.
"Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption" is regarded one of King's most iconic stories, and it helped make Castle Rock a place readers would return to over and over again.
Suspenseful, mysterious, and heart-wrenching, this novella, populated by a cast of unforgettable characters, is about a fiercely compelling convict named Andy Dufresne who is seeking his ultimate revenge.
Originally published in 1982 in the collection "Different Seasons" (alongside "The Body", "Apt Pupil," and "The Breathing Method"), it was adapted on the big screen in 1994. Starring Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins, it was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
This new book is published by Hodder & Stoughton, an imprint of Hachette.
King has authored more than 60 books, including "If It Bleeds", "The Institute", "Elevation", the short story collection "The Bazaar of Bad Dreams" and the Bill Hodges trilogy "End of Watch", "Finders Keepers", and "Mr. Mercedes".
Many of his books have been turned into films, television series and streamed events.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amanda Gorman dedicates poem to three people at Super Bowl
- Amanda Gorman made headlines again as she shared her poetry at the Super Bowl. Though Gorman didn't perform on the field, a taped video of her was played reciting the poem which was dedicated to three people.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rukhsat-e-Chillai Kalan musical event organised in Srinagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New museum in Nashville traces Black music history across genres in America
- The National Museum of African American Music, which opened recently, recites the interconnected story of Black music through different eras in America
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The beginnings of Bombay: Tracing a Portuguese legacy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Art in new dimensions: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nigerian artist creates rotting exhibit as coronavirus warning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
An ode to the agony aunt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Treasure island: Take a tour of the Victoria Memorial museum as it turns 100
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Albanian communist-era landmark to be converted into a youth centre
- A posthumous museum, built for Albania's communist-era strongman, Enver Hoxha is being converted into a youth training and art centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Supreme Court deals setback to Jewish heirs in Nazi-era art dispute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
History of Maori, UK colonial to be included in New Zealand's schools' syllabus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The first Indo-Polish film, to boost tourism, reinforce culture connection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Winds of Winter to be my best work yet: Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how this year's Grammy Awards will be celebrated
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mexico protests French auction of pre-Hispanic artifacts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox