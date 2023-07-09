Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 9

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 9

ByHTC
Jul 09, 2023 09:48 AM IST

The day of July 9 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Sunday is that one last day before the weekend ends! So don’t let the chance pass by and enjoy it to the hilt at these events in the city.

#JustForLaughs

What: Punchliners Host to Roast ft Jeeveshu Ahluwalia

Where: Worldmark 3, Aerocity, Indira Gandhi International Airport

When: July 9

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aero City (Airport Express Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

What: Almudena Longares — The Jazz Corner

Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj

When: July 9

Timing: 1pm

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

What: Bengal Beyond Boundaries

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: July 7 to 16

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Fairytale’ss Bride — A Wedding Exhibition

Where: Hyatt Regency Delhi, Bhikaji Cama Place

When: July 9

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

Entry: Free

