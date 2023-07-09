HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 9
The day of July 9 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Sunday is that one last day before the weekend ends! So don’t let the chance pass by and enjoy it to the hilt at these events in the city.
#JustForLaughs
What: Punchliners Host to Roast ft Jeeveshu Ahluwalia
Where: Worldmark 3, Aerocity, Indira Gandhi International Airport
When: July 9
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aero City (Airport Express Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Almudena Longares — The Jazz Corner
Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj
When: July 9
Timing: 1pm
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Bengal Beyond Boundaries
Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: July 7 to 16
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Fairytale’ss Bride — A Wedding Exhibition
Where: Hyatt Regency Delhi, Bhikaji Cama Place
When: July 9
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)
Entry: Free
For more follow @htcity.delhijunction