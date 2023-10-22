Swiss-Bhutanese musical concert celebrates cultural harmony beyond borders

Several musicians from Switzerland and Bhutan united at the Swiss-Bhutanese musical concert in the capital yesterday to exchange the diverse cultures of both countries, Bhutan Live reported. The musical concert celebrated traditional songs and music in this 'cultural harmony beyond borders'. Out of the seven Bhutanese artists who performed at the concert was 54-year-old Jigme Dukpa known for his traditional folk songs. The musicians and the artists said the concert was a beautiful way of exchanging and preserving the uniqueness of both countries.(Unsplash/Anthony DELANOIX)

Jigme Dukpa said, “Nobody loses but everybody gains through music. And there is no better alternative than to perform and celebrate your friendship through music.” Two musicians from Switzerland also performed at the concert, Bhutan Live reported. The musicians and the artists said the concert was a beautiful way of exchanging and preserving the uniqueness of both countries.

"We can see that this has the power of creating a cultural connection between the countries. I think traditional music and songs are one of the ways to preserve our old traditions in the future," an artist Jigme Namgyal said.

"I had the chance to play the European old traditional music and also folk music from my country for the Bhutanese audience. At the same time, I was enriched and delighted by the wonderful music and culture here in Bhutan. This is something which helps us to understand each other and we can learn from each other," Bhutan Live quoted Maurice Steger, a musician from Switzerland as saying.

Dragyel Tenzin Dorje, the Secretary of Bhutan Switzerland Society said, "The main audiences today were people with musical backgrounds and students from various schools in Thimphu. Our main objective is to help the audiences to learn from diverse musical cultures and help preserve them."

The concert is expected to strengthen the diplomatic relationship between Bhutan and Switzerland which dates back to 1985, according to Bhutan Live. The musical concert was organized by Bhutan Switzerland Society and it plans on organizing such events in the future as well.

