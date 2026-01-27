Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Take a tour of Hansika Motwanni's Mumbai home with ‘girly’ bedroom, vanity room, closet full of luxury bags. Watch video

    In her Mumbai residence home tour, Hansika Motwani presents a chic living room, spacious bedroom, and vanity room with a closet filled of luxury bags. 

    Updated on: Jan 27, 2026 10:44 AM IST
    By Krishna Pallavi Priya
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Hansika Motwanni recently welcomed Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip, to her brand-new house in Mumbai. The home tour video was shared on Farah Khan's YouTube channel on January 26.

    Inside Hansika Motwanni's luxurious home in Mumbai.
    Inside Hansika Motwanni's luxurious home in Mumbai.

    Also Read | Step inside Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's luxurious ‘Maldives beach house’ in Mumbai with conversation pit. Watch

    Girly, elegant and minimal, these are a few adjectives that can describe Hansika's spacious high-rise home. Let's take a tour inside her house, themed around neutral and pastel shades.

    Step inside Hansika Motwanni's home

    As one walks into Hansika's home, they are welcomed into a small hallway that opens into the spacious living room, which the actor decorated with a Christmas theme, as the episode was shot during the festival. The actor also gave a tour of her guest bedroom with a gift closet, her ‘girly’ bedroom, and a vanity with closets full of luxury bags.

    Watch the video here:

    The decor

    The living room follows an open floor plan, decorated with neutral white walls, a patterned marble wall, a golden statue of Lord Ganesha, a vintage wall clock, dark blue L-shaped couches, modern chandeliers, marble-top centre tables, marble flooring, wooden wall accents, and a personalised Christmas tree that steals the show.

    The living room also opens to a dining area featuring a vintage yet modern dining table decorated with Christmas treats and goodies. A wooden counter, a large wall mirror bordered with patterned wooden wall, and Christmas wreaths decorate the area.

    Hansika's ‘girly’ bedroom

    The whole house features floor-to-ceiling French windows that let in ample natural light, including Hansika's ‘girly’ bedroom. A marble wall anchors the room, adding a moody, elegant touch. Other details include glass wall lights, lace curtains, neutral-toned upholstery, and a large closet.

    As for the guest bedroom, Hansika chose a similar neutral theme as her bedroom, wooden cabinets, golden accents, paintings made by the actor herself, and a ‘gifting closet.’ The highlight of the house, though, has to be her vanity room featuring two closets full of luxury bags. A colourful carpet and a vanity table complete the classy vibe of the room.

    • Krishna Pallavi Priya
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Krishna Pallavi Priya

      A lifestyle journalist specialising in fashion, travel, culture, health, relationships, and food, Krishna Priya Pallavi has over seven years of experience in digital media. She loves exploring new fashion trends and keeping up with pop culture moments only to later write about them.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
    News/Lifestyle/Art Culture/Take A Tour Of Hansika Motwanni's Mumbai Home With ‘girly’ Bedroom, Vanity Room, Closet Full Of Luxury Bags. Watch Video
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes