Take a tour of Hansika Motwanni's Mumbai home with ‘girly’ bedroom, vanity room, closet full of luxury bags. Watch video

As one walks into Hansika's home, they are welcomed into a small hallway that opens into the spacious living room, which the actor decorated with a Christmas theme, as the episode was shot during the festival. The actor also gave a tour of her guest bedroom with a gift closet, her ‘girly’ bedroom, and a vanity with closets full of luxury bags.

Girly, elegant and minimal, these are a few adjectives that can describe Hansika 's spacious high-rise home. Let's take a tour inside her house, themed around neutral and pastel shades.

Hansika Motwanni recently welcomed Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip, to her brand-new house in Mumbai. The home tour video was shared on Farah Khan's YouTube channel on January 26.

The decor The living room follows an open floor plan, decorated with neutral white walls, a patterned marble wall, a golden statue of Lord Ganesha, a vintage wall clock, dark blue L-shaped couches, modern chandeliers, marble-top centre tables, marble flooring, wooden wall accents, and a personalised Christmas tree that steals the show.

The living room also opens to a dining area featuring a vintage yet modern dining table decorated with Christmas treats and goodies. A wooden counter, a large wall mirror bordered with patterned wooden wall, and Christmas wreaths decorate the area.

Hansika's ‘girly’ bedroom The whole house features floor-to-ceiling French windows that let in ample natural light, including Hansika's ‘girly’ bedroom. A marble wall anchors the room, adding a moody, elegant touch. Other details include glass wall lights, lace curtains, neutral-toned upholstery, and a large closet.

As for the guest bedroom, Hansika chose a similar neutral theme as her bedroom, wooden cabinets, golden accents, paintings made by the actor herself, and a ‘gifting closet.’ The highlight of the house, though, has to be her vanity room featuring two closets full of luxury bags. A colourful carpet and a vanity table complete the classy vibe of the room.