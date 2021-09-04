The winners’ circle: How nations have fared at the Olympics

The US has accumulated the most medals ever at the Olympics, with 2,656 (including 113 from Tokyo 2020). The nation finishing second isn’t even on the map anymore: The Soviet Union with 1,010 medals. Its last Olympics was in 1992, when athletes participated as the Unified Team representing 12 of the former Republics, and finishing first in the medals ranking.

Who has the most golds? The US, again with 1,070, followed by the USSR’s 395. Great Britain is catching up, with 285 golds.

Not only did host country Japan gets its best gold haul at Tokyo 2020 (27), it also made its best showing at the Olympics, with a total of 58 medals, coming third on the leaderboard.

This year, three nations took home gold medals for the first time. Bermuda and The Philippines bagged one each in women’s triathlon and women’s weightlifting. Qatar took home its first gold in men’s weightlifting, and followed it up with a second (shared) gold in high jump.

The US led the leaderboard at Tokyo 2020, with 39 golds, closely followed by China with 38 golds.

Tokyo 2020 set two of its own records, for most number of nations to win a medal (88) and most number of nations to win a gold (63).

Three nations took home Olympic medals for the first time: Turkmenistan, San Marino and Burkina Faso . San Marino, in fact, took home three, in women’s trap shooting, mixed trap shooting and men’s wrestling.

This makes San Marino the country with the most Olympic medals relative to its population. The tiny European nation has just over 33,000 people, which means it has one medal for every 11,310 people.

