These 5 simple changes can make your living room more practical and stylish
Want to make your living room more functional? Here are five tweaks you consider to completely transform your living room.
The living room is more than just a formal space. From serving as the guest space to a family get-together spot, playing ground for kids to a coffee corner, the living room doubles as our needs. While serving all our needs, it often ends up feeling cluttered, cramped, and lacking a clear sense of purpose — making smart, functional design more important than ever. Whether you have a small living space or are just tired of fixing the mess, these functional upgrades will help you transform your living room into a more practical and stylish space.
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1. Embrace the colour palette
It’s no surprise that wall colours play a major role in changing the entire ambience and feel of the space. Embracing the right colour palette for your living room can instantly make the space feel more inviting, warm, and stylish. Pastels, white, and beige are some of the classic options you can choose from to add an aesthetic feel to your room. However, if you have a small space, then you should go with a single colour scheme for everything, from the ceiling to the wall, as it creates an illusion of expansion and highlights cohesion.
2. Add mirrors on the wall
Mirrors are the most underrated gems when it comes to interior design. The mirror creates an illusion of expansion and adds an aesthetic dimension to the walls. You can pick a decent size, classic round or oval shaped mirror for your accent or gallery wall. You can also place a large mirror at the entrance of the living room, which reflects natural and artificial light and creates an illusion of openness.
3. Use multipurpose furniture
Rather than investing in heavy furniture, pick the ones that serve a dual purpose. For instance, you can invest in a couch with storage space, console tables with bookshelves, and so on. This will help you save more space and keep your living room clutter-free. Additionally, remember to match the colour of the furniture with the scheme of the walls to create more depth.
4. Bring in greens
Never underestimate the power of greenery inside the house. Despite all the greenery around the surroundings, adding a few plants inside the living room instantly changes the vibe of the space. From snake plant to rubber plant, succulents to areca palm, there are a variety of low-maintenance plants available that can make a great choice for a living space.
5. Choose light upholstery
Rather than heavy rugs and drapes, opt for light and breezy fabrics while decorating your living room. Go for full-length sheer curtains to make the space feel more airy and light.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More