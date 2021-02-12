Time to keep watch: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza
My family teases me about my collection of watches. An impression has taken root that I am constantly buying more. It burns me up though, leaves me panting. For it’s my best guess that most of the watches have been gifts.
So anyway, this is about three of those watches. Can you consider these clues and then answer a few quick questions about them?
* The watch with the blue strap is not a Casio.
* My sister-in-law’s gift either has Roman numerals on the dial or is a Titan, but not both.
* The watch with ordinary numbers on its face has a red strap.
* Both my wife and I like simple, clear dials, which is why her Valentine’s Day gift one year has just small lines to mark each number.
* The Troika watch has a red strap.
* The Troika wasn’t my sister-in-law’s gift.
Questions:
* Who gave me the Casio?
* What’s on the dial of the watch my father gave me?
* What brand is the watch with the brown strap?
Scroll down for the answers.
.
.
.
.
.
Answers:
* My sister-in-law gave me the Casio, bless her generous heart.
* My father gave me the Troika, and it has elegant numerals (not Roman) on the dial.
* The Casio has a brown strap.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Time to keep watch: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pillow talk with the experts: How to best rest your head
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How trains have kept movies on track: The Way We Were by Poonam Saxena
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In a different key: Meet the Boston Typewriter Orchestra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First India Toy Fair to be held virtually from February 27 to March 2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marking a 100 years since Duke of Connaught laid Parliament House foundation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maachis: Still lit, after all these years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hercule Poirot: Sleuth of the century
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala's museum movement to focus on revolutionary concepts to attract people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari turns author with 'Mapping Love'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England soccer players pressure Instagram for better handling of racist abuse
- Instagram offers to listen to ongoing concerns regarding racist abuse, will disable accounts after the global footballers' union, FIFPRO, said there has been a failure to address racism in a 'strong and unequivocal manner' by it and Twitter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Music, marching, movie: Young Black artist is pushes for justice in America
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In contested sale, Christie's sells pre-Hispanic artifacts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virus dims Carnival joy and commerce on a New Orleans street
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French mayor defies Covid curbs to open city's museums
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox