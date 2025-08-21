World Senior Citizens Day: How to age-proof your home; Top 5 tips including grab bars used by Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has long been admired for his towering presence and unmatched contribution to cinema. In recent years, though, the megastar has also offered glimpses into the realities of growing older. He has spoken about doctors advising him to sit while putting on his trousers and how he has had handrails installed across his home, Jalsa, for added safety. Far from being a sign of weakness, these choices reflect practicality, grace and the wisdom of adapting as age catches up. Amitabh Bachchan inspires safer living as homes for senior citizens adapt with handrails, shower benches, brighter lighting and smart monitoring.(PTI)

World Senior Citizens Day, observed on August 21, is a reminder to care for older members of the family, creating spaces that protect and comfort them. Age-proofing a home does not always mean expensive renovations. Sometimes, it comes down to simple changes that make daily routines easier and reduce risks. Here are five thoughtful ways to injury-proof your home for the senior citizens you love.

1. Install handrails

Hand bars and hand rails around key areas like corridors, bathrooms and staircases can be life-changing for those who need extra support. They provide balance, reduce strain and allow seniors to move with confidence. This is exactly what Amitabh Bachchan did at his residence, turning precaution into a sensible habit.

2. Add a shower bench

Bathrooms are common danger zones. Instead of opting for complex walk-in bathtubs, a sturdy shower bench offers a safer and simpler alternative. Avoid stools that can wobble. A bench designed for wet environments ensures seniors can bathe comfortably without the risk of slipping.

3. Replace thick rugs and carpets

While rugs may look cosy, they often curl at the edges and cause trips. Thick carpets can be equally tricky. Tile carpet flooring or thin, non-slip options are safer choices. These small changes make homes safer without taking away from comfort or style.

4. Brighten the lighting

Dimly lit corners may create ambience, but they also increase the risk of falls. Good visibility is essential for senior citizens. Use white light for living areas and fit nightlights along corridors, especially from the bed to the bathroom or kitchen. Late-night walks for water or medication should never be an obstacle course.

5. Install cameras and monitors

Technology is not only for young families. Two-way cameras with speakers allow constant connection, even when you are away at work. They add reassurance and provide an extra layer of safety, helping you keep an eye on elderly parents or grandparents without invading their independence.

Growing older is inevitable, but ageing gracefully is about being prepared. Amitabh Bachchan’s openness about his adjustments shows that safety is not just about prevention, but also about respecting the natural changes of age. On World Senior Citizens Day, let this be an invitation to think about the seniors at home and how a few simple changes can make their everyday lives safer, easier and filled with dignity.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

