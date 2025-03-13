Menu Explore
World Sleep Day: Get minimum 50% off on the best mattress so you sleep peacefully and comfortably

ByShweta Pandey
Mar 13, 2025 09:00 AM IST

Amazon is celebrating World Sleep Day from 12th to 16th March 2025, wherein you can get a minimum of 50% off on the best mattresses.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

LOOM & NEEDLES 78x72x8 Inches King Size Mattress | Reactive Dual Comfort Pocket Spring Mattress | 5 Zoned 7 Layer Orthopedic Medium Firm Bed Mattresses | HD Memory Gel Foam Gadda | Spring Mattress View Details checkDetails

Sleepwell Dual Mattress | Reversible | High Density (HD) Foam | 5-inch King Bed Size, Medium Soft & Hard (Orange, 72x72x5) View Details checkDetails

Wakefit Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam, Mattress Double Bed, Foam Mattress, 4-Inch Bed Mattress, King Size Mattress (78x72x4_7 Pressure Zone Foam) View Details checkDetails

₹7,897

Kurl-On Dual Mattress | Dual Comfort | Soft & Firm Support | Dual Reversible Mattress | High Resilience (HR) Foam | King Size Bed Mattress| | 75X72X4 | 10 Yrs Warranty View Details checkDetails

Springtek King Size Mattress | Dual Comfort Mattress, Mattress Double Bed, Hybrid Hard & Soft Mattresses, Flip Mattress, 4-Inch Bed Mattress, 72x72x4 View Details checkDetails

₹5,700

SleepyCat Latex Mattress|10 Years Warranty |Firm,Orthopedic 6-Inch Hybrid Bed Mattress with Pinhole Tech Latex & Memory Foam Layers|5-Zone Support&Bamboo Cover(King Size,78X72X6Inches) View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort 5 Inch Mattress | 10 Year Warranty | Reversible Design | Soft & Firm Sides | Superior HD Foam | Breathable Knitted Fabric | Bed Mattress | King Size (72 x 72 x 5) View Details checkDetails

Centuary Mattresses Sleepables | 7 Years Warranty | 6-Inch Queen Size Dual Comfort Hard and Soft Reversible Roll Pack High Resilience (HR) Foam Mattress (78x72x6) View Details checkDetails

₹9,715

Kurlon Rutile Mattress | Natural Coir Mattress | Breathable | Medium Firm Support | Natural Cooling | PU Quilted | Durable | King Size | 78x72x6 | 5 Yrs Warranty View Details checkDetails

duroflex LiveIn Bounce - 8 Inch Pocket Spring Bed Mattress King Size, 3 Zone Roll Pack Mattress King Bed for Zero Motion Transfer, Medium Soft Firmness with Cotton Felt Layer (78X72X8) View Details checkDetails

₹15,051

Springtek Queen Size Mattress | Dual Comfort Mattress, Mattress Double Bed, Hybrid Hard & Soft Mattresses, Flip Mattress, 4-Inch Bed Mattress, 78x60x4 View Details checkDetails

₹5,100

Wakefit Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam, Mattress Double Bed, Foam Mattress, 4-Inch Bed Mattress, Mattress Queen Size (78x60x4) View Details checkDetails

Sleepyhead Flip - Premium Dual Sided High Density Foam Queen Bed Mattress with Firm & Medium Soft Sides, 7 Years Warranty, 5 Inch Queen Size Bed Mattress (78X60X5) View Details checkDetails

₹7,343

Wakefit Spring Mattress | 10 Years Warranty | Mattress Double Bed, Elevate Pocket Spring with Memory Foam, 8-Inch Bed Mattress, Mattress Queen Size (72x60x8 Inches, Medium Soft & Bouncy, Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹12,998

Kurl-On Dual Mattress | Dual Comfort | Soft & Firm Support | Dual Reversible Mattress | High Resilience (HR) Foam | Queen Size Bed Mattress| | 78X60X4 | 10 Yrs Warranty View Details checkDetails

Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort 5 Inch Mattress | 10 Year Warranty | Reversible Design | Soft & Firm Sides | Superior HD Foam | Breathable Knitted Fabric | Bed Mattress | Queen Size (72 x 60 x 5) View Details checkDetails

Springtek Eurotop Luxe Memory Foam Mattress | 8 Inches Euro Top Adaptable Temperature Regulated Memory Foam Pocket Spring Queen Size Gadda | 78x60 Inch View Details checkDetails

₹10,300

Wakefit Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam, Mattress Single Bed, Foam Mattress, 5-Inch Bed Mattress, Single Size Mattress (72x36x5_7 Pressure Zone Foam) View Details checkDetails

₹5,597

Springtek Single Size Mattress | Dual Comfort Mattress, Mattress Divan Bed, Hybrid Hard & Soft Mattresses, Flip Mattress, 4-Inch Bed Mattress, 75X30X4 View Details checkDetails

₹3,291

Kurl-On Dual Mattress | Dual Comfort | Soft & Firm Support | Dual Reversible Mattress | High Resilience (HR) Foam | Single Size Bed Mattress | 72X36X5 | 10 Yrs Warranty View Details checkDetails

9villa Mattress | Velvet Fabric White Soft Cotton Foldable Light Weight Quilt/Mattress | Firm Mattress | Comfort Gadda 1 Sleeping Capacity, (Single Bed 3 x 6 ft or 72 x 36 x 4.5 Inches) (Navy Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

Livpure Smart Ortho DUOS-X Reversible Dual-Flip HR Foam Mattress |Ortho Medium Soft & Firm 2-in-1 Comfort| High GSM Tranquil Fabric|Single Bed (72x36x5) inch, Washable Cover, 5 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

Kurlon Rutile Mattress | Natural Coir Mattress | Breathable | Medium Firm Support | Natural Cooling | PU Quilted | Durable | Single Size | 78x36x6 | 5 Yrs Warranty View Details checkDetails

Nilkamal Sleep ECOAIR 100% Natural Latex 8 Inch Single Size Mattress | 10 Year Warranty | Orthopedic Support | Soft Cover |Supportive HD Foam | Cool Tencel Fabric | Single Bed Mattress (72 x 36 x 8) View Details checkDetails

Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress 6-Inch King Size 75x72x6 Inches Space Grey View Details checkDetails

₹12,699

Livpure Smart Ortho DUOS-X Reversible Dual-Flip HR Foam Mattress |Ortho Medium Soft & Firm 2-in-1 Comfort| High GSM Tranquil Fabric|King Bed (78x72x5) inch, Washable Cover, 5 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro - Doctor Recommended Mattress | Japanese Patented Technology | 5 Zone Support for Back Pain Relief | 10 Year Warranty | Queen Size Firm Bed Mattress 78x66x8 View Details checkDetails

₹36,597

Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress | Zero Partner Disturbance | Medium Firm | 10- Years Warranty | 6-Inch Bed Mattress | 78x72x6 inches (King Size Mattress) View Details checkDetails

duroflex LiveIn Duropedic - Doctor Recommended Orthopaedic, Pressure Relieving, Memory Foam King Bed, Roll Pack, 6 Inch King Size Medium Firm Mattress with Luxury Anti Microbial Fabric (78X72X6) View Details checkDetails

₹12,400

Sleepwell Ortho Pro Spring Mattress | Euro Top Finish | Triple-Zone Pocket Spring | Spine Support | Acuprofile Technology | King Size | 72X70X6 | 10 Yrs Warranty View Details checkDetails

RESTOFIT Dual Comfort Orthopedic Mattress King Size | Sleep Well with 78x72x4 Inches Medium Firm King Size Mattress | 4-Inch HR Foam Mattress | Viscose Cotton, 7 Years Warranty Vacuum Roll Packaging View Details checkDetails

₹8,076

SleepyCat Switch Dual Ortho Mattress | Premium Quilted Fabric with Pain Relief Technology | Reversible Medium Soft & Firm Side | Airy & Breathable with Aeroflow Foam | Queen Size (72x60x4 Inch) View Details checkDetails

₹6,335

SleepyHug AirCell Ortho Dual Comfort Plus Mattress |Reversible Hard & Soft Foam |7 Years Warranty | Back Pain Relief| Orthopedic Mattress | Double Mattress, 5-Inch Size Mattress (72x48x5) Inch View Details checkDetails

Flo Ortho™ Mattress Mattress | Aloe Vera Infused Orthopedic Mattress with Pain Release™Technology | Medium Firm Feel | 4 Inch Mattress in King Size (72x72x4 Inches) | 10 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹14,101

World Sleep is celebrated on March 14, but Amazon has extended this celebrations for all the sleep enthusiasts. You can get up to 50% off from March 12-16 on a range of products. From orthopaedic mattresses to spring foam, from king-sized to queen-sized and single bed mattresses, Amazon has a plethora of options available, and you too can choose your type from the wide range available.

Amazon celebrates World Sleep Day with minimum 50% off on mattresses
Amazon celebrates World Sleep Day with minimum 50% off on mattresses

Consider big bets like Kurl On, Duroflex, Adorn, Recon, Sleepwell, Wakefit, and more at the deal. Additionally, you can also benefit with the easy EMI options. So, check out the deal on mattresses below:

King Sized mattresses

Sleep like royalty this Amazon World Sleep Day with a luxurious king-sized mattress. Designed for ultimate relaxation, these expansive mattresses provide ample space to stretch, roll, and drift into a deep slumber. The right king-sized mattress transforms your bedroom into a serene sleep sanctuary. Sleep grand, wake refreshed!

Queen Sized mattresses

This World Sleep Day, upgrade to a mattress that cradles you in cloud-like comfort, turning every night into a rejuvenating escape. Just upgrade your sleep experience with a queen-sized mattress, the perfect blend of space and cosiness. Ideal for couples and solo sleepers alike, it offers ample room for movement without overwhelming your bedroom space.

 

Single bed mattresses

Compact yet supremely comfortable, single bed mattresses are the perfect companions for solo sleepers, kids, teens, or guest rooms. These mattresses offer optimized support and plush comfort. Advanced materials like high-density foam and breathable layers ensure a cosy and cool sleep experience. Great for small spaces yet big on quality, a single bed mattress is a must-have for restful nights.

 

Orthopaedic mattresses

Designed for superior spinal alignment and pressure relief, orthopaedic mattresses are a game-changer for restful sleep. Be it your back pain, or you simply need unparalleled support, these mattresses adapt to your body’s contours, ensuring optimal posture. This Amazon World Sleep Day, invest in an orthopaedic mattress that transforms your nights, so you wake up energized, pain-free, and ready to conquer the day ahead. Sleep better, live healthier!

FAQ for mattresses

  • What kinds of discounts can I expect on mattresses during the Amazon World Sleep Day?

    You can expect a minimum 50% discount on mattresses.

  • Are there EMI options available on mattresses?

    Yes, Amazon usually offers no-cost EMI options on select mattresses. You can find details on the product page or during checkout.

  • How often should I replace my mattress?

    Most mattresses should be replaced every 7–10 years, depending on their quality, material, and wear.

  • What type of mattress is best for back pain?

    Memory foam and hybrid mattresses with medium-firm support are usually best for back pain as they contour to the body and support spinal alignment.

  • How do I clean my mattress?

    Vacuum it regularly, spot-clean stains with mild detergent, and use a mattress protector to prevent spills and dirt.


Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

