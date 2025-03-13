World Sleep Day: Get minimum 50% off on the best mattress so you sleep peacefully and comfortably

World Sleep is celebrated on March 14, but Amazon has extended this celebrations for all the sleep enthusiasts. You can get up to 50% off from March 12-16 on a range of products. From orthopaedic mattresses to spring foam, from king-sized to queen-sized and single bed mattresses, Amazon has a plethora of options available, and you too can choose your type from the wide range available. Amazon celebrates World Sleep Day with minimum 50% off on mattresses

Consider big bets like Kurl On, Duroflex, Adorn, Recon, Sleepwell, Wakefit, and more at the deal. Additionally, you can also benefit with the easy EMI options. So, check out the deal on mattresses below:

King Sized mattresses

Sleep like royalty this Amazon World Sleep Day with a luxurious king-sized mattress. Designed for ultimate relaxation, these expansive mattresses provide ample space to stretch, roll, and drift into a deep slumber. The right king-sized mattress transforms your bedroom into a serene sleep sanctuary. Sleep grand, wake refreshed!

Queen Sized mattresses

This World Sleep Day, upgrade to a mattress that cradles you in cloud-like comfort, turning every night into a rejuvenating escape. Just upgrade your sleep experience with a queen-sized mattress, the perfect blend of space and cosiness. Ideal for couples and solo sleepers alike, it offers ample room for movement without overwhelming your bedroom space.

Single bed mattresses

Compact yet supremely comfortable, single bed mattresses are the perfect companions for solo sleepers, kids, teens, or guest rooms. These mattresses offer optimized support and plush comfort. Advanced materials like high-density foam and breathable layers ensure a cosy and cool sleep experience. Great for small spaces yet big on quality, a single bed mattress is a must-have for restful nights.

Orthopaedic mattresses

Designed for superior spinal alignment and pressure relief, orthopaedic mattresses are a game-changer for restful sleep. Be it your back pain, or you simply need unparalleled support, these mattresses adapt to your body’s contours, ensuring optimal posture. This Amazon World Sleep Day, invest in an orthopaedic mattress that transforms your nights, so you wake up energized, pain-free, and ready to conquer the day ahead. Sleep better, live healthier!

FAQ for mattresses What kinds of discounts can I expect on mattresses during the Amazon World Sleep Day? You can expect a minimum 50% discount on mattresses.

Are there EMI options available on mattresses? Yes, Amazon usually offers no-cost EMI options on select mattresses. You can find details on the product page or during checkout.

How often should I replace my mattress? Most mattresses should be replaced every 7–10 years, depending on their quality, material, and wear.

What type of mattress is best for back pain? Memory foam and hybrid mattresses with medium-firm support are usually best for back pain as they contour to the body and support spinal alignment.

How do I clean my mattress? Vacuum it regularly, spot-clean stains with mild detergent, and use a mattress protector to prevent spills and dirt.



