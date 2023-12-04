World Soil Day 2023: Soil is one of the integral parts of our lives. They provide us with necessary nutrients, are the bed for growth of food items, and are also home to diverse species. Maintaining the standard of soil and ensuring that the quality of soil is heathy is everyone's responsibility. Industrialisation and poor land management systems have degraded the quality of soil in many places, further leading to soil erosion, drop in fertility and loss of organic matter. World Soil Day is celebrated every year to ensure that people are informed about the significance of maintaining the quality of soil and how important it is in our life, and food system. World Soil Day 2023: Date, history and significance(Unsplash)

As we gear up to celebrate World Soil Day for this year, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Date:

World Soil Day is celebrated every year on December 5. This year, the special day falls on a Tuesday.

History:

In June 2013, the FAO Conference endorsed World Soil Day and later approached the 68th United National General Assembly and requested for its official adoption. Towards the end of 2013, the UN General Assembly designated December 5, 2014, as the first official World Soil Day.

Significance:

"World Soil Day 2023 (WSD) and its campaign aim to raise awareness of the importance and relationship between soil and water in achieving sustainable and resilient agrifood systems. WSD is a unique global platform that not only celebrates soils but also empowers and engages citizens around the world to improve soil health," wrote the United Nations on its official website. The UN further added sustainable soil management practices minimum tillage, crop rotation, organic matter addition, and cover cropping can improve soil health and reduce soil erosion and enhance water infiltration and storage. "These practices also preserve soil biodiversity, improve fertility, and contribute to carbon sequestration, playing a crucial role in the fight against climate change," added the UN.