Writer’s retreat: Poonam Saxena takes a trip to Premchand’s village

A few weeks ago, I went to Varanasi on a pilgrimage. Not to a temple, but to Lamhi, the birthplace of Hindi literature’s greatest writer, Munshi Premchand (1880-1936). A toe pokes out of one of the author’s shoes, in the famous photograph with his wife Shivrani Devi that came to be known as Premchand ke Phate Joote, and came to be seen as a sign of the neglect of our great artists.

Lamhi is a few kilometres north of Varanasi. It was a tiny village when Premchand was born. His grandfather, Gursahay Lal, moved there as the patwari or land recorder, built a mud house and settled in. Gursahay Lal’s son, Ajaib Lal, found work as a postal clerk. Premchand, born after three girls (of whom only one survived), was a mischievous child, given to stealing sugarcane and mangoes from fields and orchards, leaving the owners very cross. But what he truly loved, and was excellent at, was gilli danda.

In this way, his childhood was spent, until it fractured.

When he was eight, his mother Anandi Devi died, casting a long, deep and sorrowful shadow over his life. His stories and novels are full of characters whose mothers die when they are seven or eight years old. His father married again, but the little boy never got the love he craved from his stepmother. By the time he was 17, his father had died too.

In the course of his life, Premchand lived in different parts of present-day Uttar Pradesh, first as a student, then in his transferable job as a school teacher and school inspector, and later (after he had resigned from the job) because of various literary and journalistic assignments. He lived in Gorakhpur, Banaras, Bahraich, Pratapgarh, Allahabad, Kanpur, Basti, Lucknow.

But in the summer, he always returned to Lamhi.

His stepmother was, by all accounts, an indifferent housekeeper. He wrote, in a letter to a friend, that he sometimes struggled to find a room worth sleeping in, and ended up making a makeshift bed in the cubbyhole where grain was stored. (In later years, he renovated the house, making it more habitable.)

Much of his deep understanding of village life came from his decades of returning to Lamhi.

In 1934, aged 54, Premchand’s famously travelled to Bombay to write plots for the film company Ajanta Cinetone. He hated it. He said no one cared much for Hindi in that city, and few really cared for storytelling. Within 10 months, he had left and returned to Lamhi, where he set about finishing what would be his last novel, the magnum opus Godan.