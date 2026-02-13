YouTuber gives tour of unique $18000 rented apartment near Central Park with great view of famous New York skyscrapers

Content creator Caleb Simpson, known for his 'How much do you pay for rent?' series, featured YouTuber and social media personality Xuan-Mai Phạm (known to millions on Instagram as Mai Phammy) in a house tour video of her sprawling New York residence.

In a city known for its cramped homes and sky-high prices , one YouTuber is showing the world what $18,000 a month can get you — and it includes a view that would make even a native New Yorker stop and stare. Also read | Step inside 'crazy beach house in Karnataka with water everywhere'; even the bathroom and kitchen have stunning views

Following that advice, she sought a home that provided immediate access to nature. For Phạm, the $18,000 monthly price tag was an investment in her mental health and her daily routine, which included a walk through Central Park every single day.

The decision to move into the pricey pad wasn’t just about luxury. During the home tour, Mai revealed that the move was born out of a spiritual journey. "I went to Japan and... this monk, I was really going through it — I always be going through it — and I asked him, 'What do you do when you don't know what to do?' And he was like, 'Just go connect with nature, just go on a walk.'"

Inside the 'atrium' apartment Mai's home was a masterclass in unique architectural features, blending classic New York bones with personalised, eclectic decor. The atrium was the crown jewel of the living space; the massive, glass-enclosed space flooded the home with natural light and offered panoramic views of the city skyline. Host Caleb Simpson noted that the layout was 'nuts', highlighting that almost no one in New York had a private atrium of that scale.

The tour also gave a glimpse of Mai's 'beautiful' traditional kitchen and a modular sofa in the living room that she said she had ‘rearranged 15 times to suit her mood’. The primary bedroom featured a traditional tatami mat bed, while the bathroom was decked in custom wallpaper she installed herself.

One of the most unique spaces was a room dedicated to 'healing her inner child', filled with plushies, neon lights, and colourful decor. The house tour concluded on Mai's private, expansive rooftop patio, which was perfect for her dog to play in. From this vantage point, iconic New York skyscrapers were visible just across the park.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.