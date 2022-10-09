Zoom in: Many facets of Indian photographic art

They say ‘A picture is worth a thousand words’, and there are no truer words as photography allows one to wander into a sea of imagination and walk out with many interpretations. That’s the experience that one lives when visiting the ongoing exhibition, Drishti: Seventy-five years of Indian Image-making.

Celebrating the 75th anniversary of India’s independence — by highlighting India’s journey as a nation through the visual narrative of photography — and capturing modern India in its truest sense are the frames on display. “The photographs are almost like a piece of art, and that is why a lot of the photographers have started calling themselves artists these days,” says travel photographer Ahtushi Deshpande, whose work is displayed at the show. “When you are clicking a picture, you are capturing a slice of reality that will almost never exist again. It starts from your vision, point of view, and then someone will end up liking it for a completely different reason of their own. The beauty lies in the thought that pictures are not limited to a specific expression or imagination but has infinite expression,” adds Deshpande.

A photograph by Akash Das, which captures the richness of India’s tourism by portraying the spirt of foreign tourists who visit the country.

The two part showcase features select works of 82 eminent photographers and image makers from across the country. From photojournalists who started their career in the 1940s, to emerging photographers of modern times, artists from various genres have been featured. The works on display are so diverse that it includes almost everything from fashion and travel to culture and wildlife. “My photograph displayed in the show is the one that I shot it in Ladera, Rajasthan with a German belly dancer and yogi. With the sun setting in the backdrop, the dancer is seen playing around with the sand, which made for such a beautiful shot,” recalls photographer Akash Das, talking about his click. He adds, “It’s a photograph that I had taken for a campaign on India’s rich tourism. The whole idea was to capture the spirit of a foreign tourist, who comes to India and falls in love with the place. It’s beautiful to watch them become more local than the local themselves as they start dressing up and eating as locals.”

It’s this ability of lensmen to discover the many hidden aspects that gains them a spotlight at this show. “Photographers are visual historians of time and the photographs they capture are often the visual stories, which have open interpretation and an understanding of how things evolve with time,” says Aditya Arya, photographer and curator of the show, adding, “As India celebrates 75 years of independence, the idea was to celebrate the art and craft of photography cutting across all genres.”

Catch It Live

What: Drishti: Seventy-five years of Indian Image-making

Where: Museo Camera Centre for the Photographic Arts, Sector 28, Gurugram

On till: October 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur on the Rapid Metro

