Kareena Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Chitrangda: Take cue from the cocktail sari-style of these celebs

Last month, Karisma Kapoor was a vision in a Manish Malhotra glam rock, sequinned sari which she teamed with a strappy backless blouse.

While Chitrangda Singh opted for a noir number with striking silver accents all over, Dia Mirza teamed her chiffon-meets-sparkle number with a ruffled crop top.

On one hand, Kanika Singh cut a striking figure in a midnight blue number worn with a halter blouse, on the other hand, Daisy Shah matched the paillettes of her sari with a sequinned strappy bralet.

Looks like the cocktail wear has got an au courant twist with statement tops with plunging necklines making the fluttery essential impossibly chic. Designer Surily Goel sees the cocktail sari constantly evolving with designers lending it their own take. “I see the soiree sari getting more glam and sexy. Tarun Tahiliani’s belted saris come to mind instantly which give waist a definition. On the other hand, Manish Malhotra has made it more glam-leisure by presenting it with backless blouses. With actors looking super-fit, this sportified styling is even more relevant,” says Surily.

Be it Monisha Jaising’s zippered sari gowns or Gaurav Gupta’s pre-stitched pieces or Amit Aggarwal’s high-octane glam spin to it - the virgin yardage has never looked more desirable. If designers like Suneet Varma and Rina Dhaka has redefined the silhouette season after season by accenting with beads and feathers, the likes of Rimzim Dadu have changed the way we perceive the cocktail sari - by crafting it out of steel wires and chiffon cords.

