Best saris, lehanga cholis, kurta sets, sherwanis, and more ethnic wear to buy from Myntra during Big Fashion Festival

The festive season, starting from Durga Puja until Diwali is just around the corner, starting next month, gives us all the right reasons to shop and stay updated for the festive season ahead. And in case you are planning to wish list some trendy and colourful festive clothes for that Dandiya night or for the Diwali celebrations falling right after, then you are at the right space. Myntra sale on festive wear: Time to get ready for the festive season

Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival is the best time to stock up your home with the ethnic wear collection. The Big fashion festival is scheduled to start from September 25, 2024, giving you up to 90% discount across various categories, ranging from western wear, ethnic wear, beauty, home decor, and the list is endless. So, here is a sneak peek to the deal:



Women’s wear



Saris: Women, if you don’t like wearing saris, we bet you’re from a different planet altogether. These elegant and decent 9 yards of drape is a worthy option to slay your elegant yet stylish form. Saris are just apt for any festive occasion, and especially for the Diwali festival. Wrap yourself in tradition with Myntra’s exquisite collection of saris. Available in various fabrics like silk, chiffon, and cotton, these saris are perfect for festive occasions and weddings. So, just in case, you wish to bring your ethnic yet, sassy side, simply add a touch of sophistication to your wardrobe today.

Women’s Kurta set: One piece of clothing that can never probably run out of the trend are classic kurta sets. Step into comfort and style with Myntra’s women’s kurta sets. These kurta sets are perfect for casual or festive wear, and each set blends traditional elegance with modern design. Discover vibrant colours, intricate embroidery, and breathable fabrics that keep you stylish and comfortable. Browse our collection and find your new favourite today!

Lehanga Cholis: As Navratri is just a couple of days ahead, we are sure you would be looking for a fabulous lehanga choli set to ace that Dandiya night look. If so, make the most of the Myntra Big fashion sale and get dresses in your Navratri attire. Here are some amazing lehanga choli sets for you. Featuring stunning embroidery, rich fabrics, and vibrant colors, these ensembles are designed to make you the centre of attention. Ideal for weddings or festive events, these lehengas combine tradition with modern flair. Explore now!

Men’s wear





Men’s Kurta set: Keep your stylish kurta-sets handy for the festive season. Make a style statement with these trendy and fashionable kurta sets that come in a variety of vibrant colors and fine fabrics. From traditional prints to modern cuts, discover your perfect ethnic ensemble today!



Men's Indo-wester wear: Fuse tradition with contemporary style in Myntra’s men’s Indo-Western collection. Perfect for weddings or formal events, these outfits combine ethnic cuts with modern aesthetics. Discover vibrant designs, comfortable fabrics, and stylish details that set you apart from the crowd. Shop the collection today!

Kid’s wear:

Boy’s Kurta set: Dress your little one in traditional charm with our kid's kurta sets. Crafted with soft, comfortable fabrics and available in playful colours, these outfits are perfect for festive occasions or family celebrations. Let your child shine in style and comfort!

Girl’s lehanga choli set: Dress up your little dolls in traditional attire with these chic and classy lehanga choli set for the festive days ahead. Elevate her style with this stunning Girls Lehenga Choli Set, perfect for festive occasions! Crafted from soft, breathable fabric, it features a vibrant lehenga adorned with intricate embroidery and a matching choli that ensures a comfortable fit.

FAQ for Myntra festive wear What types of festive wear are available on Myntra? Myntra offers a wide range of festive wear, including lehengas, sarees, kurtas, ethnic dresses, and fusion outfits.

Are there any specific care instructions for festive wear? Yes, many festive outfits require dry cleaning or gentle hand wash. Always check the care label for specific instructions.

Does Myntra offer festive wear for kids? Absolutely! Myntra has a lovely collection of festive outfits for kids, including lehengas, churidars, and ethnic dresses.

What payment options are available for purchasing festive wear? Myntra accepts various payment methods, including credit/debit cards, net banking, UPI, and cash on delivery.



