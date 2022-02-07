Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Bhagyashree gives a glimpse of her robust workout with mudgal gifted by son
lifestyle

Bhagyashree gives a glimpse of her robust workout with mudgal gifted by son

Bhagyashree's new workout is the perfect way to kickstart Monday as she lays fitness inspo to open up your back and restore shoulders to full health, mobility and posture with mudgal, an exercise gear gifted by her son Abhimanyu Dasani | Check out the viral video and health benefits inside
Bhagyashree gives a glimpse of her robust workout with mudgal gifted by son (Instagram/bhagyashree.online)
Updated on Feb 07, 2022 09:46 AM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

If you thought that swinging the Indian clubs or mudgar/mudgal workout was an exercise meant for men, let Bollywood actor Bhagyashree change your mind with her latest fitness video. Serving the perfect way to kickstart Monday, Bhagyashree laid fitness inspiration to open up your back and restore shoulders to full health, mobility and posture with mudgal, an exercise gear gifted by her son Abhimanyu Dasani.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva had shared a video that gave fans a glimpse of her robust exercise session. The video featured Bhagyashree donning a black spaghetti top, teamed with a pair of blue tights and hair pulled back into a high ponytail to ace the athleisure look. 

Grasping the mugdal with both hands, Bhagyashree raised it and started swinging it around her head in clockwise direction. She shared in the caption, “My son gifted me the mudgal.... knowing my penchant for try different skillsets to enhance my functional fitness."

Bhagyashree added, "This is the indian traditional way to keep the flexibility of the rotator cuff and ROM movement of the shoulder. Gradually increasing the weight of the #mudgal helps with strengthening too. So here goes my first round. Thank you @abhimanyud and @timba.fit for sending these (sic).”

RELATED STORIES

Benefits:

Indian club training or swinging mugdar over one’s head is a good cardiovascular exercise whose major benefit is shoulder strength and flexibility. It is great for rehab and prehab, body coordination, grip and forearm strength and gives core muscles a good workout.

It not only extends the life of one’s shoulders, improves mobility and range of motion but also improves one’s sense of balance by working up the pelvic muscles. The exercise movements open up the back and restore the pronated (rolled forward) shoulders to full health, mobility and posture.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bhagyashree workout workout goal home workout viral video fitness video monday monday motivation monday blues fitness fitness goal fitness inspiration exercises health
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming
Basant Panchami wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP