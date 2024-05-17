A walk to remember: Rewind to India’s first fashion week 25 years ago

“l actually worked on some girl’s makeup while she was passed out on the floor because she had partied so hard!” says Ambika Pillai. The makeup artist was backstage at the very first Lakmé India Fashion Week, held 25 years ago, in August 2000, at Delhi’s Taj Palace hotel. “The girls knew how to have fun,” says Pillai of the models. “We had a blast every night at the after-parties. Carol Gracias, Bhavna Sharma, Nayanika Chatterjee, Joey Matthew …All of them.”

The first Lakmé Fashion Week featured 33 designers over five days and was held at the Taj in Delhi. (HT ARCHIVES)