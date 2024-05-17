 A walk to remember: Rewind to India’s first fashion week 25 years ago - Hindustan Times
A walk to remember: Rewind to India’s first fashion week 25 years ago

ByShraddha Chowdhury
May 17, 2024 05:06 AM IST

As India celebrates 25 years of Fashion Week, here’s your front-row seat to the first edition, in 2000. The models, the designs, the gossip, the backstage drama, and those after-parties!

“l actually worked on some girl’s makeup while she was passed out on the floor because she had partied so hard!” says Ambika Pillai. The makeup artist was backstage at the very first Lakmé India Fashion Week, held 25 years ago, in August 2000, at Delhi’s Taj Palace hotel. “The girls knew how to have fun,” says Pillai of the models. “We had a blast every night at the after-parties. Carol Gracias, Bhavna Sharma, Nayanika Chatterjee, Joey Matthew …All of them.”

The first Lakmé Fashion Week featured 33 designers over five days and was held at the Taj in Delhi. (HT ARCHIVES)
The first Lakmé Fashion Week featured 33 designers over five days and was held at the Taj in Delhi. (HT ARCHIVES)
Nina Manuel was one of the models at India’s first fashion week, creating history. (HT ARCHIVES)
Nina Manuel was one of the models at India’s first fashion week, creating history. (HT ARCHIVES)
Top models like Aditi Govitrikar did three shows a day, changing their makeup and hair every time. (Arko Datta/GETTY IMAGES)
Top models like Aditi Govitrikar did three shows a day, changing their makeup and hair every time. (Arko Datta/GETTY IMAGES)
Fashion reportage in the early 2000s described models as svelte and the runway as a catwalk. (HT ARCHIVES)
Fashion reportage in the early 2000s described models as svelte and the runway as a catwalk. (HT ARCHIVES)
Much of the week’s collections focused on prêt, steering clear of bridal and couture works. (HT ARCHIVES)
Much of the week’s collections focused on prêt, steering clear of bridal and couture works. (HT ARCHIVES)
The closing show featured- models walking through a tunnel of mirrors. (HT ARCHIVE)
The closing show featured- models walking through a tunnel of mirrors. (HT ARCHIVE)
Lakmé Fashion Week is held in partnership with FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India). (HT ARCHIVE)
Lakmé Fashion Week is held in partnership with FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India). (HT ARCHIVE)
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / A walk to remember: Rewind to India's first fashion week 25 years ago

New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
