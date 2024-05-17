A walk to remember: Rewind to India’s first fashion week 25 years ago
May 17, 2024 05:06 AM IST
As India celebrates 25 years of Fashion Week, here’s your front-row seat to the first edition, in 2000. The models, the designs, the gossip, the backstage drama, and those after-parties!
“l actually worked on some girl’s makeup while she was passed out on the floor because she had partied so hard!” says Ambika Pillai. The makeup artist was backstage at the very first Lakmé India Fashion Week, held 25 years ago, in August 2000, at Delhi’s Taj Palace hotel. “The girls knew how to have fun,” says Pillai of the models. “We had a blast every night at the after-parties. Carol Gracias, Bhavna Sharma, Nayanika Chatterjee, Joey Matthew …All of them.”
