Ami Patel: Beyond black and how to be zoom ready
Colour coded
I’m a bit heavy, which is why I take comfort in wearing black. Any way I could wear colour and still look slim?
—Mariam Lobo, Mumbai
You can wear jewel tones like bottle green, deep blue, burgundy, rich purple even rust and charcoal would look great.
Try highlighting the part of your body which is slimmer to the rest of your body. Try colour toning by using tones of the same colour for the top and bottom half. For example, dark blue at the bottom and a tone of a slightly lighter shade on the top would work beautifully.
You can work your silhouette with capes. For instance, a deep orange brocade cape that will lift your face over a dark blue or purple maxi in a stretch fabric can slim the rest of you and it would be super flattering.
Zoom conscious
Give me three quick ways to dress myself up for Zoom calls to appear more powerful and professional.
—Indrani Chaudhary, Via email
Zoom calls have become an indispensable part of our lives post-pandemic. Although full looks won’t be visible, the major emphasis needs to be on your upper body! Here are 3 tips for you. 1. A blazer with a pussy bow shirt. 2. A sleek pony tail wth a sharp white shirt. 3. A solid coloured shirt with statement earrings. The middle sized chunky hoops are really big these days which would be perfect!
Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living
From HT Brunch, March 14, 2021
