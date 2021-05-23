Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Ami Patel: Crop it right
Ami gives tips on styling the crop top
Ami Patel: Crop it right

Our expert gives tips on how best you can flaunt a crop top, depending on your body type and how much mid-riff you’d like to show
By Ami Patel
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 07:38 AM IST

Crop up

I love wearing crop tops, but with the lockdown weight I’ve gained, it does not look as appealing with my low-waist jeans. Should I get high-waisted jeans or give up on crop tops completely?

—Jamini P, Mumbai

If you love wearing crop tops, I would advise you not to give up on them. Personally, I’ve always preferred wearing crop tops without the belly button showing. So, either mid-rise or high-rise bottoms are great. You can wear jeans, but a high-waist skirt with a crop tee will also look great. Easy lounge pajama bottoms, oversized pants, high-waist tights with a sleeveless crop top tee and a white shirt thrown over, a pop-coloured or a slogan crop top with jeans and jacket layered over can make for some fun looks to experiment with. There are various ways of tying a crop top as well. Instead of cutting a top and not being able to wear it any other way later, sometimes it’s best to twist the tee from the centre, make a small knot and roll it under. This way, you can decide how much of a mid-riff you want to show depending on your weight situation.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, May 23, 2021

