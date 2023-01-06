Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Ami Patel: Of all-black and turtlenecks

Ami Patel: Of all-black and turtlenecks

Why opting for an all black outfit is never going out of style, and why a turtleneck is the winter essential you didn’t know you needed

Dapper in black

Q Is going all-black passé?

—Anita, Delhi

Absolutely not. Black is a classy yet chic colour and going all back has been a vintage trend. And it’s one that will stay evergreen. But, while going all for black, keep in mind that the best way you can stand out is to play around with your accessories. Wearing statement earrings or neckpieces is the easiest way to go about it.

Play around with rings, midis or nail rings. Don’t forget to wear statement shoes!

Turtleneck season

Q What kind of turtlenecks are in vogue this season?

—Richa, Via Instagram

A turtleneck is one winter essential everyone should have. It’s stylish yet comfortable. Cowl neck sweater, funnel neck sweater, the roll neck and your classic turtlenecks are some options you should try this season.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, January 7, 2023

