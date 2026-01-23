BFF or backup spouse? Here’s why Marriage Pacts died out on screen

Ah, old movie tropes! Cops would get into NYC taxis and yell, “Follow that car!”. Dudes, giving CPR to total strangers would yell “Don’t you die on me!” Young women had glamorous jobs at fashion magazines (Kate Hudson literally only did one How To article a month in How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days). And amid it all, that curious little rom-com fantasy: The fallback marriage pact. Two friends would promise each other that if they are both still single by a certain age, they’ll marry each other. The marriage pact hovered subtly over films such as Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na and several rom-coms. Screenwriters loved this Plan B cliché. “Back then, it was practically a 90s-2010s rom-com rite of passage,” says Kalpak N. B., 37, author and creator of Character Biopsies on Instagram. Monica and Chandler did it in an early season of Friends (and unwittingly kept their promise too). In Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na and Hum Tum it hovered subtly in the background.

Even if Monica and Chandler made it work in Friends, why be someone’s Plan B?

Cute in theory. Disaster in reality. It plays on “the fear that you may end up alone, and the fantasy that someone who already knows you will eventually choose you – traumas, quirks, allergies and snack preferences included,” Kalpak says. What sounds like an insurance policy is actually fear in a tuxedo, a belief that being single is so unwelcome that you’re willing to settle for someone you could have built a relationship with all along. And the lowkey insult that you’re someone’s Plan B. It drove people in the real world to make the same promises with their friends. Head to Quora or Reddit to see how it panned out – it’s not pretty. One woman says she planned a practical, benefits-sharing marriage with her gay best friend until she met a man she actually wanted to marry, and made her hapless bestie her bridal attendant instead. Another couple went through with their pact at 30 only to discover they had zero chemistry as a couple. One divorced woman tried reviving a teenage pact after watching My Best Friend’s Wedding – let’s just say she fared worse than Julia Roberts in lavender satin.

Casey Dembowski’s novel has the same trope. It’s not cute anymore, it’s a horror story.

Chandni Tugnait, 40, a Gurugram-based relationship counsellor, says marriage pacts are far more common in India than we realise. “They’re usually framed like a joke, but underneath is a desire for emotional safety in a dating world that feels unpredictable.” She sees them most among people worn down by dating fatigue or quiet age-related pressure. The trope has gone missing from the screen. And good riddance. Because we’re finally realising how stupid it was. In Friends, Monica and Chandler made it work but, the Ted-Robin pact in How I Met Your Mother was bound to fail. He was just too clingy; she was just not interested in commitment (the classic anxious-avoidant recipe for disaster). In Casey Dembowski’s 2021 novel When We’re Thirty, lifelong friends revisit their pact only to find that they’ve both changed. TV tried reviving the idea in 2023, with The Marriage Pact, a reality show that followed singles as they considered fulfilling or breaking the promises they’d made years ago. No one looks excited about settling for their platonic buddy.

The Ted-Robin pact in How I Met Your Mother was doomed from the start.