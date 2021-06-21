Father's Day chef's special
- Chef Rahul Vasandani whips up something sweet for the double celebration on our HT Brunch Cover - Father's Day and World Music Day
Celebrating Father’s Day with Ayaan Ali Bangash 8-year-old twin boys Abeer and Zohaan, is Chef Rahul Vasandani with a recipe inspired by the cover, that’s also his dad’s favourite: boondi laddoos!
All packaged into an Instagram Reel that celebrates World Music Day (June 21) with a song that’ll stick to your head on loop. #IsDilKeLaddooBatGaye
Ingredients:
Besan 250gms
Water 300ml
Oil or ghee for frying
Melon seeds (optional)
For the syrup:
Sugar 400gms
Water 200ml
Saffron, a few strands
Cardamom pods 1tsp
Lemon juice 1tsp
Method:
1. Make the batter with water and besan. (Sieve the flour first.)
2. Mix all the ingredients for the syrup in a pan and let it cook for till it’s at a sticky consistency.
3. Add ghee to a kadhai for frying.
4. Use a perforated spoon and pour the batter on the spoon to get round boondis.
5. Fry till they are yellow/brown.
6. Add the boondis to the syrup and cook till the syrup reduces.
7. Cover the mixture for 5-6 minutes and then make round balls with it.
8. Enjoy!
