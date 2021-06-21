Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Father's Day chef's special
Chef Rahul Vasandani whips up boondi laddoos(Instagram/htbrunch)
Father's Day chef's special

  • Chef Rahul Vasandani whips up something sweet for the double celebration on our HT Brunch Cover - Father's Day and World Music Day
By HT Brunch Team
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 04:44 PM IST

Celebrating Father’s Day with Ayaan Ali Bangash 8-year-old twin boys Abeer and Zohaan, is Chef Rahul Vasandani with a recipe inspired by the cover, that’s also his dad’s favourite: boondi laddoos!

All packaged into an Instagram Reel that celebrates World Music Day (June 21) with a song that’ll stick to your head on loop. #IsDilKeLaddooBatGaye

Ingredients:

Besan 250gms

Water 300ml

Oil or ghee for frying

Melon seeds (optional)

For the syrup:

Sugar 400gms

Water 200ml

Saffron, a few strands

Cardamom pods 1tsp

Lemon juice 1tsp

Method:

1. Make the batter with water and besan. (Sieve the flour first.)

2. Mix all the ingredients for the syrup in a pan and let it cook for till it’s at a sticky consistency.

3. Add ghee to a kadhai for frying.

4. Use a perforated spoon and pour the batter on the spoon to get round boondis.

5. Fry till they are yellow/brown.

6. Add the boondis to the syrup and cook till the syrup reduces.

7. Cover the mixture for 5-6 minutes and then make round balls with it.

8. Enjoy!

