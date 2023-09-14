Five, six. Pick up sticks: India’s hockey dreams

India has been playing hockey since 1850, yet, for some readers of this magazine, it’s likely the modern hockey story began only in 2014. That was the year the Indian men’s team won gold at the Asian Games, defeating Pakistan in the final. At this year’s Asian Games, India will go up against Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan and Uzbekistan, from September 24. The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan game is scheduled for September 30. If the India men’s hockey team wins the Asian Games, they qualify for the Olympics.

Currently, the men’s hockey team practises a good five hours a day.

In India, all sports come second to cricket but the hockey team believes this is slowly changing. “It’s not that irritating,” says Manpreet Singh. “In cricket, they’re 100 per cent at their end; we’re giving 100 per cent at ours. We’re cricket fans too. And it doesn’t matter whether they win or we win, because at the end of the day, India wins. Neeraj Chopra is doing well. PV Sindhu is doing well, Mirabai Chanu is killing it. India is moving forward.”