Get to know... Aisha Ahmed

Actor, @AishaRAhmed Aisha Ahmed grew up with her grandparents. She wishes she talked more to her nani.

High point in life: Growing up with my grandparents.

Low point in life: None, it’s all been pretty good.

On my playlist: So Easy, by Olivia Dean; Rung, by HAVI; Aaj Koi Baat Ho Gayee, by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

On my speed dial: Mom.

Today I’m craving: I’m always craving a good mutton biryani.

Next big splurge: Hopefully a car.

Last thing I ordered online: A T-shirt that says, Show Me Your bOOks. Haha!

App I check before going to bed: All the alarms.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: You will figure it out.

My secret skill: The ability to forget both bad and good things. Just forgetfulness.

A superpower I wish I had: Better memory.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Since I grew up in a boarding school, on Sundays we were allowed to wear “home” clothes and would be served biryani for dinner.

My most star-struck moment so far: Meeting Natalie Portman.

My favourite bad habit: I’m lazy and I love it.

If I could travel back in time, I’d: Speak a lot more to my Nani.

A trait I despise in people: A lack of civic sense.

I won’t leave the house without: A hair tie.

The best thing about fame: People’s behaviour definitely changes around you.

The worst thing about fame: People’s behaviour definitely changes around you.

From HT Brunch, January 03, 2026

