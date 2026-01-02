Get to know... Aisha Ahmed
Aisha Ahmed (@AishaRAhmed) is planning to buy a car, craving mutton biryani, and wishing she had better memory
Actor, @AishaRAhmed
High point in life: Growing up with my grandparents.
Low point in life: None, it’s all been pretty good.
On my playlist: So Easy, by Olivia Dean; Rung, by HAVI; Aaj Koi Baat Ho Gayee, by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.
On my speed dial: Mom.
Today I’m craving: I’m always craving a good mutton biryani.
Next big splurge: Hopefully a car.
Last thing I ordered online: A T-shirt that says, Show Me Your bOOks. Haha!
App I check before going to bed: All the alarms.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: You will figure it out.
My secret skill: The ability to forget both bad and good things. Just forgetfulness.
A superpower I wish I had: Better memory.
My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Since I grew up in a boarding school, on Sundays we were allowed to wear “home” clothes and would be served biryani for dinner.
My most star-struck moment so far: Meeting Natalie Portman.
My favourite bad habit: I’m lazy and I love it.
If I could travel back in time, I’d: Speak a lot more to my Nani.
A trait I despise in people: A lack of civic sense.
I won’t leave the house without: A hair tie.
The best thing about fame: People’s behaviour definitely changes around you.
The worst thing about fame: People’s behaviour definitely changes around you.
From HT Brunch, January 03, 2026
