IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / HT Brunch Cover Story: From Shillong, with love and music
William Richmond Basaiawmoit was spotted by ‘Uncle Neil’ (Neil Nongkynrih, founder of Shillong Chamber Choir), when he was back home for the summer break while pursuing English Honours from Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College. (Baia Marbaniang)
William Richmond Basaiawmoit was spotted by ‘Uncle Neil’ (Neil Nongkynrih, founder of Shillong Chamber Choir), when he was back home for the summer break while pursuing English Honours from Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College. (Baia Marbaniang)
brunch

HT Brunch Cover Story: From Shillong, with love and music

He’s young and single, leads India’s premier choir and hangs out with celebs. But William Richmond Basaiawmoit keeps his feet fixed on the ground even as he achieves new heights
READ FULL STORY
By Jahnavi Gupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 02:40 PM IST

If you’ve heard of the Shillong Chamber Choir, or better yet, heard them sing, you would know William Richmond Basaiawmoit, their lead singer. As he gains popularity by the day, attending celebrity weddings and brushing shoulders with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, what many people don’t know is that he has more in common with King Khan than just parties. William was mentored by Brother D’Souza, also SRK’s mentor. Something they’ve discussed whenever they’ve met. 

He also didn’t pick up singing at a church choir. But William quotes the Bible often, calling himself a spiritual believer with a non-religious equation with God. This is something the 32-year-old has in common with the members of the choir he leads – though he wasn’t there when they won India’s Got Talent, 2010. The fact that he was not part of that winning choir was an early reality check: chasing fame, he realised, is a mistake. Instead, he decided, he should embrace working with the choir as though it were a family with a collective goal.

Well spotted!

Members of the Shillong Chamber Choir, whose recent Christmas release is an album called Come Home Christmas, are never auditioned. Instead, they’re ‘spotted’ and signed up. William was spotted by ‘Uncle Neil’ (Neil Nongkynrih, founder of the choir), when he was back home for the summer break while pursuing English Honours from Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College.

William says that though h’es the lead singer - the frontman, doing all the stunts and moves, he has a grounding thorn in the flesh – that he needs the choir, it doesn’t need him(Baia Marbaniang)
William says that though h’es the lead singer - the frontman, doing all the stunts and moves, he has a grounding thorn in the flesh – that he needs the choir, it doesn’t need him(Baia Marbaniang)

“Uncle Neil was part of the audience of a show I did. He came up to me after that and asked me to sing. And then I was in the choir! This was 12 years ago and SCC already had a name and reputation, so it was a big thing for me,” says William, who was 19 years old then.

“Heavy hangs the head that wears the crown” —William Richmond

A tenor, he was made the lead soloist shortly after he joined. “Heavy hangs the head that wears the crown,” he says when we ask him about it. Yes, being the soloist means you are the face of the choir, but William knows he’s nothing without the choir. He’s learned this modesty from his choir family. “Uncle Neil is very particular about that, so there’s no googling ourselves,” he smiles.  

His most humbling experience as a member of the choir was when the choir won India’s Got Talent while William was in Paris, studying Western classical music and opera. “I regret it but I also don’t regret it. I am the frontman, doing all the stunts and moves, but this will always be a grounding thorn in the flesh – I need the choir, it doesn’t need me,” he says. Funnily enough, this makes him feel safe. “It shows that if you improve, you will be appreciated fairly,” he shrugs.

William quotes the Bible often, calling himself a spiritual believer with a non-religious equation with God(Baia Marbaniang)
William quotes the Bible often, calling himself a spiritual believer with a non-religious equation with God(Baia Marbaniang)


Win some, lose some

There are temptations to pursue a solo career, complete with Bollywood projects. But, as fate would have it, one particular project involving the choir fell apart because the content of the song’s video was inappropriate. And though the choir does not flaunt a religious tag, they do have morals and principles they refuse to compromise on. “It’s like puncturing a hole in the ark – the water will come in,” comes another biblical reference from the young soloist, as he reveals that they recently released a song with Shekhar Ravjiani as a part of a fundraiser concert for artists.

Have relationships taken a hit due to his pre-Covid hectic lifestyle? “In life, when you make a particular decision and let it absorb you in a good way, you need to make sacrifices in relationships. It’s a good test to know who’s going to be there in life and who won’t,” William says. It’s never been smooth sailing in any case, even with his family. They have had moments of doubt. “But when you stick to something; don’t act like a leaf blown around by every gust of wind that comes along; respect grows. They know your heart’s in it and start supporting you,” he explains. 

He doesn’t associate music with religion, but with spirituality.
He doesn’t associate music with religion, but with spirituality.

Spiritual balance

Given the biblical references, I can’t help but ask how religious he is. Not very, it turns out. He doesn’t associate music with religion, but with spirituality. “I do believe in God. I don’t think love for God is an emotion. But years of trusting and seeing that trust go against you and yet bear fruit if you hold onto your faith in God, is something you realise later,” says William. Prayer has helped him through breakups, betrayal, anxiety and the likes. “Music will boost you. But faith in the verse, ‘All things happen for the very best to those who love God’ will have a lasting impact,” he says.

“When you make a decision and let it absorb you in a good way, you need to make sacrifices in relationships” —William richmond

Any regrets? “Abandoning my piano lessons! I had a boyish restlessness and stopped learning at Grade 3. My father predicted I would regret it… but it’s never too late,” says the self-declared ‘scatter-brained student’. But doing theatre and music on stage in college has made him the outspoken and confident choir leader he is today. Traits that come in handy when he bumps into CEOs and celebrities at award shows and celebrity weddings!

The choir members posing for a photoshoot at the Shillong Chamber Choir studio before the release of their Christmas album(Baia Marbaniang)
The choir members posing for a photoshoot at the Shillong Chamber Choir studio before the release of their Christmas album(Baia Marbaniang)

His fame is based on old-school word-of-mouth, not PR or management. “Our audience comprises people who’ve heard about our music, not those who have seen an ad that said we are the best choir in the world,” he says. “Today, young people are chasing after the wrong definition of ‘fame’. We have stereotyped it as a number of Instagram or Facebook likes. That doesn’t mean you ignore the market. You just make sure you retain your soul.”

Fan following 

William is now used to being recognised on the streets of Shillong, when he’s out and about running errands or eating at his favourite momo joints. In the pre-Covid days, he often chatted with people along the way, but on one occasion, the fans were too shy to speak to him, so they whistled the tune of a choir song! “I laughed and smiled… and walked slightly faster,” he laughs! 

The foodie has also taken up a new hobby – he’s the butcher at Uncle’s Ark, the home delivery service for groceries the choir has started. “When people find out, they are shocked!” But his meat dressings are quite the talk of the town! All this as he does online concerts to raise funds to feed six villages and run the SCC school.

William believes that young people are chasing after the wrong definition of ‘fame’ which comprises number of Instagram or Facebook likes
William believes that young people are chasing after the wrong definition of ‘fame’ which comprises number of Instagram or Facebook likes

What he’s even more proud of is his contribution to the gourmet section of Uncle’s Ark – a South Indian fried meat recipe he picked up when they went to perform in Cochin, he explains, promising a taste during my maiden trip to Shillong. Impeccable music, amazing food, and a fellow DU alumnus-turned-celebrity to guide me. Post-Covid trip sorted!

Follow @Kkuenzang on Twitter and Instagram

The views expressed by the columnist are personal

From HT Brunch, January 10, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shillong chamber choir
app
Close
e-paper
This last year, digital media came to the rescue in the wake of the global Pandemic and made the impossible a cakewalk - be it online classrooms or game changing boardroom meetings.
This last year, digital media came to the rescue in the wake of the global Pandemic and made the impossible a cakewalk - be it online classrooms or game changing boardroom meetings.
brunch

#BrunchBookChallenge Episode One: Book Reading by William Dalrymple

By Lubna Salim
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:42 PM IST
The author and historian reads extracts from two of his books, written 30 years apart
READ FULL STORY
Close
In India, gota, a golden lace from Lucknow, is ubiquitous for any bridal outfit. It can be seen on presentations by designers like Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Ritu Kumar among others; Art direction: Amit Malik; Make-up and hair: Kangna Kochhar; Model: Arti (Purple Thoughts); Styled by: Drishti Vij; Sari, Rimple &amp; Harpreet Narula; earrings, H&amp;M(ushar Bhardwaj)
In India, gota, a golden lace from Lucknow, is ubiquitous for any bridal outfit. It can be seen on presentations by designers like Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Ritu Kumar among others; Art direction: Amit Malik; Make-up and hair: Kangna Kochhar; Model: Arti (Purple Thoughts); Styled by: Drishti Vij; Sari, Rimple & Harpreet Narula; earrings, H&M(ushar Bhardwaj)
brunch

Fashion: For the love of lace

By Jahnavi Gupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:12 PM IST
How the sexy fabric has charmed generations
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikrant Massey takes a quick nap while reading a script, posing exclusively for this column in HT Brunch(Prabhat Shetty)
Vikrant Massey takes a quick nap while reading a script, posing exclusively for this column in HT Brunch(Prabhat Shetty)
brunch

“Respect is greater than love!” says Vikrant Massey

By Jahnavi Gupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 04:57 PM IST
The actor talks about his love life, what he wears to bed and how he’s a good cook.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Puneet says his dad, Satya Paul learnt about life by living it
Puneet says his dad, Satya Paul learnt about life by living it
brunch

Satya Paul: The man who sought the beauty of the world

By Jahnavi Gupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 04:25 PM IST
Obituary: A son pays heartfelt tribute to his father and a life well-lived
READ FULL STORY
Close
The gym owners love the month of January. In their enthusiasm to make a change, people sign up for annual membership every January and then barely make it to the gym
The gym owners love the month of January. In their enthusiasm to make a change, people sign up for annual membership every January and then barely make it to the gym
brunch

Fit and fine by Kamal Singh CSCS: New Year fitness resolutions

By Jahnavi Gupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Remember that making small changes leads to success and this can be built up on
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan was one of the many stars who used FaceApp to picture himself as an older man(Instagram: @varundvn)
Varun Dhawan was one of the many stars who used FaceApp to picture himself as an older man(Instagram: @varundvn)
brunch

What’s age got to do with it?

By Jahnavi Gupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 03:51 PM IST
Khushboo Kankan and Prasad Bidapa make their point in this debate about ageism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengali chef Vikramjit Roy’s Kolkata-food delivery service Park Street Rolls and Biryani offers (above) puchkas too
Bengali chef Vikramjit Roy’s Kolkata-food delivery service Park Street Rolls and Biryani offers (above) puchkas too
brunch

Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Bae of Bengal

By Vir Sanghvi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 03:04 PM IST
From puchkas and rolls to biryani, Kolkata food is stealing the show
READ FULL STORY
Close
Industrialist Viveck Goenka’s W111 Fintail cabriolet leads the line-up at the MBCCR 2020
Industrialist Viveck Goenka’s W111 Fintail cabriolet leads the line-up at the MBCCR 2020
brunch

Sunday Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Stars and warriors

By Hormazd Sorabjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 02:52 PM IST
What Mumbai’s 2020 edition of MBCCR lost in mass was made up by class
READ FULL STORY
Close
William Richmond Basaiawmoit was spotted by ‘Uncle Neil’ (Neil Nongkynrih, founder of Shillong Chamber Choir), when he was back home for the summer break while pursuing English Honours from Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College. (Baia Marbaniang)
William Richmond Basaiawmoit was spotted by ‘Uncle Neil’ (Neil Nongkynrih, founder of Shillong Chamber Choir), when he was back home for the summer break while pursuing English Honours from Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College. (Baia Marbaniang)
brunch

HT Brunch Cover Story: From Shillong, with love and music

By Jahnavi Gupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 02:40 PM IST
He’s young and single, leads India’s premier choir and hangs out with celebs. But William Richmond Basaiawmoit keeps his feet fixed on the ground even as he achieves new heights
READ FULL STORY
Close
Don’t get freaked out if the HR of place you’re applying to checks out your social media - it’s a new norm now says Ranveer Allahbadia
Don’t get freaked out if the HR of place you’re applying to checks out your social media - it’s a new norm now says Ranveer Allahbadia
brunch

Ranveer Allahbadia: How to be memorable on social media and other Internet-etiquette

By Ranveer Allahbadia
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 12:28 PM IST
What’s in a name? Fun, creative handle like @BeerBiceps, or just a straightforward name like @RanveerAllahbadia
READ FULL STORY
Close
Himanshu Sehgal, aka @myyellow plate (inset), is calling out social media influencers for impacting young minds in a negative way about Covid precautions
Himanshu Sehgal, aka @myyellow plate (inset), is calling out social media influencers for impacting young minds in a negative way about Covid precautions
brunch

Social media star of the week: Himanshu Sehgal

By Karishma Kuenzang
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 12:28 PM IST
New year, old advice: Meet the star citizen who pulled up social media influencers who seemed to have forgotten: the pandemic isn’t over yet!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid ain’t going anywhere any time soon (Aparna Ram)
Covid ain’t going anywhere any time soon (Aparna Ram)
brunch

Spectator by Seema Goswami: It’s a brand new year!

By Seema Goswami
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 12:28 PM IST
So, finally, we meet in 2021, having bid goodbye to a roller-coaster of a year called 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
Invest in a serious and consistent fitness regimen instead of worrying about your greying hair, says Rahul Khanna
Invest in a serious and consistent fitness regimen instead of worrying about your greying hair, says Rahul Khanna
brunch

Rahul Khanna: Embrace the greys

By Rahul Khanna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 12:28 PM IST
Young and grey I’m 27 and fit, but have got ample grey in my hair, and tend to look older
READ FULL STORY
Close
A trip by yourself is possibly the best post-Covid gift you can give yourself recommends Tahira
A trip by yourself is possibly the best post-Covid gift you can give yourself recommends Tahira
brunch

Tahira Kashyap: Flying solo

By Tahira Kashyap
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 12:28 PM IST
The solo question I love travel, my husband doesn’t
READ FULL STORY
Close
For teenagers in ’90s Mumbai, the pub was a place to pick up life skills, like pretending to hear a dull date over blaring music (Parth Garg)
For teenagers in ’90s Mumbai, the pub was a place to pick up life skills, like pretending to hear a dull date over blaring music (Parth Garg)
brunch

Humour: A woman walks into a bar…

By Rehana Munir
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 12:26 PM IST
There are countless variations around the ‘Man walks into a bar’ joke opening, but it’s rare to find one that begins with ‘A woman walks into a bar’– how strange
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP