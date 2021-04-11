HT Brunch Social Media Star of The Week: Chef Bani Nanda

What does a baker do when she is asked to serve up a cake without gluten, sugar, maida, cream, fruits and nuts? She’ll present you with a slab of ice.

That’s what Chef Bani Nanda, 30, said on her funny Insta video, which went viral and evoked laughter and comments from other chefs. She said, “I can’t put all these factors in one cake. I can give gluten-free and less cream but I can’t deliver a nut-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan cake!”

Disrupting the concept

It may seem that Bani’s fun video may have touched a sensitive nerve, as complaints poured out from fellow chefs of picky eaters who demanded the same taste from a dish after customisations that’d prevent the dish from it tasting the same. (See fun box below).

Bani says even if she experiments and whips up something, you’re extracting from the concept of baking and disrupting an entire cuisine. “This wasn’t what was taught to me in culinary school!”

Chef’s table Chefs share the weirdest something-free dish someone asked them to make:

A guest called up a day in advance for a special vegan menu and I prepared it. Then, he ordered the Armenian Ravioli from the menu saying “egg chalta hai.”

A guy comes in who’s allergic to all greens but all he wanted to eat was a salad. So, we made a kodo millet salad for him.

One person wanted all his food without salt. Another wanted gluten-free, lactose-free and vegan. So, I made a dish not on the menu. It’s easier!

When someone ordered for a mushroom risotto without any mushrooms in it!

When people ask me to change the base of the dish, it changes the game. Like a soba noodle eggplant salad, without eggplant!

From HT Brunch, April 11, 2021

