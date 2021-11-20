Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Jeremy Jauncey: Japan calling
brunch

Jeremy Jauncey: Japan calling

Are you a foodie who loves to travel? Then, your bucket list could include a trip where you go around trying different national dishes
For Jeremy, it’s all about Japanese food
For Jeremy, it’s all about Japanese food
Published on Nov 20, 2021 08:22 PM IST
Copy Link
ByJeremy Jauncey

Foodie travel

Is there a “national dish” of a country that you’ve visited that you loved so much, you can’t wait to try again?

—Gina T, Via Instagram

I love Japanese cuisine and couldn’t pick a single dish if my life depended on it! I would eat all their food!

Jeremy Jauncey is the founder and CEO of one of the world’s best-known travel communities called Beautiful Destinations, which was born out of a social media initiative, and is today a model for start-ups

From HT Brunch, November 21, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 20, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out