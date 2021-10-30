Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Jeremy Jauncey: What does it take to be a travel vlogger?
brunch

Jeremy Jauncey: What does it take to be a travel vlogger?

Your passion should manifest into the need to learn and arm yourself with the right skills, instead of just dreaming of the luxuries of wanderlust and freebies
Our expert on what it takes to make a living out of travelling
Our expert on what it takes to make a living out of travelling
Published on Oct 30, 2021 09:58 PM IST
Copy Link
By Jeremy Jauncey

Be skill savvy

I’m 18 and aspire to be a travel vlogger, but I’m told my ambition of getting free luxury stays and premium flight tickets is misplaced. Isn’t that how all travel vloggers live?

—Shaurya K, Via Instagram

I’d focus on building a unique skill first rather than your end game. The people who make a career in this space do so by being excellent videographers, photographers or storytellers that add value to an audience that follows them. If you build an audience using your skills, you can connect with travel brands who will value what you bring.

Jeremy Jauncey is the founder and CEO of one of the world’s best-known travel communities called Beautiful Destinations, which was born out of a social media initiative, and is today a model for start-ups

From HT Brunch, October 31, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 30, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out