Jeremy Jauncey: What does it take to be a travel vlogger?

Be skill savvy

I’m 18 and aspire to be a travel vlogger, but I’m told my ambition of getting free luxury stays and premium flight tickets is misplaced. Isn’t that how all travel vloggers live?

—Shaurya K, Via Instagram

I’d focus on building a unique skill first rather than your end game. The people who make a career in this space do so by being excellent videographers, photographers or storytellers that add value to an audience that follows them. If you build an audience using your skills, you can connect with travel brands who will value what you bring.

Jeremy Jauncey is the founder and CEO of one of the world’s best-known travel communities called Beautiful Destinations, which was born out of a social media initiative, and is today a model for start-ups

From HT Brunch, October 31, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch