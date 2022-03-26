Karishma Mehta: Of single women living alone and finding the right therapist

Single in the city

How can I convince my parents not to feel bad when nosy relatives comment on me being a ‘single woman who doesn’t live with her parents but stays in the same city’? I don’t care but they keep reminding me of the comments every time they see me.

—Kanika, Via Instagram

You’re a single woman who’s independently living her life—first acknowledge that and be proud of yourself. Then start having open conversations about this with your parents. Show them examples of other women who are doing it and explain your reasons for living independently. The more they see, the more they’ll know and accept that you’re doing what’s right for you!

Patience is key

I’ve gone to at least six therapists but no one seems to click. Which makes it more difficult for me to open up. Am I expecting too much from therapy? How will I know when I’ve found the right therapist?

—Nivrit, Via Email

Therapy is a long drawn out process. You invest in it the way you plant seeds. To see the connect and the results, you and the therapist will need time. My honest advice would be give someone a fair chance and at least do a few sessions before cutting them out. Who knows, maybe after session five, the therapist who seemed wrong… will fit?

Karishma Mehta, @karimehta05 on Instagram, is a writer, photographer and founder & CEO at Humans of Bombay

From HT Brunch, March 27, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch