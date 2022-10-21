Men’s Style and Grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Look good & feel better

Decoding the lead look

Hair: Medium length all around, neatly combed and styled in place.

Brows: Natural.

Face: Clean shaved, smooth, and clear skin.

Lips: Thick, supple, and fresh.

He wears: A striking, handcrafted, made to measure, classic printed, mulberry silk bandhgala with coordinated pants (By Eleven Brothers). This set will make you stand out in a crowd and is my pick for your ‘must have’ for the festive and wedding season.

Look good

Skin

This effective and natural, facial care kit with a mask, oil, serum, and cleanser is perfect for a transformational skincare regime. (By Nourish Mantra)

Step 1: A face masque. Make a thin paste, then apply evenly and leave it on for about 10-12 minutes until its completely dry. Wash it off to reveal fresh, bright, tight, and clean skin. Follow up with a moisturiser or serum if your skin feels dry (which is natural and expected).

Frequency: Once weekly.

Step 2: A face scrub. Moisten the skin, then gently rub all over – especially the forehead and nose (but avoiding the eyes) and then wash. You will be amazed to see your skin without blackheads, whiteheads and looking both buffed and polished.

Frequency: Twice weekly.

Step 3: A toner or cleanser. Apply a few drops on cotton and wipe. This removes the surface oil, dirt and grime and unclogs the pores.

Frequency: Twice weekly.

Grooming Tip: All three can be done collectively on the same day. Your skincare regime may be done AM or PM. I personally find most grooming regimes are best done before bedtime, so the skin has enough time to stay clean as you sleep.

Hair

Step 1: Try a new style! Cut your hair in advance to beat the festive rush at the salon. Shave or trim that beard. The well-groomed, clean look is back and here to stay. Focus on conditioning the scalp and oiling once weekly.

This nourishing date seed oil shampoo, conditioner and oil are great to strengthen the scalp and add sheen to your hair. (By Crazy Owl)

Step 2: Besides regularly using a good shampoo and conditioner, apply an effective serum overnight to work its magic on your hair and scalp. Choose a serum that addresses your key hair concern; greying, dry, dandruff, weather beaten or undernourished hair.

This excellent hair care kit includes a Ginger based shampoo, conditioner, massager, and serum to restore dry, brittle, and lifeless hair. (By The Body Shop)

Step 3: Switch to a traditional and organic hair and scalp care regime. Most ancient ingredients and rituals are time tested, effective and are normally non-reactive. Having said that, always test a new product before directly applying or using it for the first time.

The hair (and body) care range of traditional and effective oils and cleansers works well to pamper your skin and hair. (The head to toe care kit by The Tribe Concepts)

Grooming Tip: Focus on improving the quality of your hair than worrying about its natural texture (straight, wavy, or curly) or density (thin or thick).

Body

Step 1: Use a face wash and shower gel that cleans well and leaves behind a gentle fragrance for a few hours, if not longer.

This energising set of four bath and body essentials includes a body wash, shampoo, face wash and EDT which work well as well as smell good. (By PHY)

Step 2: Pamper yourself at the spa and by the poolside (before it gets too cold to do this in winter). A massage or a good swim can do wonders for both your mind and body. Follow an oil massage with a steam or leave the oil on for a few hours to work into the skin. Always shower after a swim to wash off chlorinated and chemically treated water.

Nothing better than a highly absorbent personal bathrobe which doesn’t get mixed up with someone else’s at a public pool or spa. (The soft, personalised swimming robe with your name embroidered on it, by Wrapping Happiness)

Step 3: Identify your go to fragrance. With the onset of winter woody, musk, or spice based fragrances are a good choice. Apply generously, daily after a shower and more specifically before you step out of the house.

These three long lasting fragrances can be used for different occasions; day (wild blue), evening (golden sands) and special occasions (shooting star). (By Upsilon)

Grooming Tip: Prepare the body for the onslaught of winter. This is the season to get your skin ready for the cold and dry months ahead. You should pay special attention to moisturising and nourishing your skin to prevent the skin from looking dull or feeling dry.

Clothes

Step 1: Choose a colour that’s different from your regular palette. Experiment with deep or bright tones, that you may otherwise not wear. Jewel tones like topaz blue, emerald green, coral, and ruby red are a good option and tend to look both dressy and festive.

This stunning, festive kurta in cold jewel tones is ideal to brighten any occasion. (Blue viscose blend slim fit kurta by Fabindia)

How to wear colour: Pastels are neutral and work well with most people. Warm colours compliment dusky complexions, while cold colours work well with pale skin tones.

Step 2: Pull out that special outfit. Ensure its looking clean and well ironed. I suggest traditional prints, motifs, embroidery, and metallic embellishments. This could be on ethnic wear or a shawl that keeps you warm, as the weather turns.

This elegant and regal fine wool shawl will make heads turn as well as you keep you warm and cosy. (Ethnic full size lohi shawl by Pashtush)

How to drape a shawl: While there are no set rules, you have the option to drape your shawl over one shoulder or as a wrap around over both shoulders. Ideally the shawl should end anywhere above the knee, and certainly not under it. Shorter shawls though more versatile, can be worn as scarves and should therefore be draped – either over the shoulder or around the neck and head.

Step 3: Pick a silhouette that accentuates your built and body type. You can choose between a slim snug fit or a structured, but relaxed or comfort fit based on your personal preferences. Experiment with cut sleeve jackets, as they always look sharp and work well with most body types.

This smart, structured, and tailored jacket with metal buttons is great for a casual or semi formal setting. (Cut sleeve classic bundi jacket in denim by Arjun Khanna)

How to wear a cut sleeve jacket: They are extremely versatile and can be worn with trousers, jeans, and pants. Under the jacket, you may wear a full or half sleeve shirt, kurta and top. Try and contrast the colour of the jacket with the rest of your look.

Style Tip: Always dress for the time of day and occasion. This is especially true for the festive season when there could be variations between day and evening engagements or casual or formal settings.

Accessories

Step 1: Choose one statement piece that will catch the eye or start a conversation; these could be buttons, socks, a smart bag, or a new watch. Remember, your man bug must always be light, functional, and practical.

This urban, briefcase style, multipurpose bag takes tech functionality to the extreme with multiple pockets and compartments for gadgets, chargers, work, and travel essentials. (Smart multipocketed briefcase bag by DailyObjects

Step 2: For men’s jewellery, less is always more. I always recommend white metal over gold - it somehow looks more sophisticated and compliments most Indian skin tones. Consider dressing your neck or wrist.

Step 3: Match the colour of your footwear to your outfit. Traditional clothing requires coordinated footwear. Anything else will look odd and out of place. Wear black with dark colours and brown for pastels, creams, beige and white.

A smart pair of peshawari’s to dress your feet and complete your traditional look. (Soft, high quality, traditional leather footwear in black and brown by Jaypore)

Feel good

Life + Style

Step 1: This is the season to dress your home, working space or both. Go buy that statement home décor piece: a decorative piece, vase, installation, or artwork.

This Leopard décor piece will look both powerful and masculine on your coffee or side table, ledge and mantlepiece. (Black leopard resin figurine by Pure Home + Living)

Step 2: Add an element to the home. This could be a carpet, quilt, lamp, installation, or furniture. Choose the right spot to place this in. Highlight it with the right lighting. You may also upgrade your serve ware for the bar or dining table.

This rich and artistic coffee table is made with a hundred year old Mahogany wood piece, soaked and then coated in resin. (Wood & metal coffee table by Cinnamon Homes

Make a statement while entertaining guests with eye catching earthen serve ware on the table. (The stylish handcrafted ivory white and pastel blue stoneware dinner set by Thevasa)

Step 3: Last but not the least, get a sleek and functional gadget (a good sound system, high tech television, laptop / tablet, gaming console, air purifier, vacuum cleaner, or phone) that you have been eyeing and looking to buy. Choose functionality and features over brand names and see what fits into your budget and lifestyle.

This space saving, multi gadget, tangle free charging pad is a single station which enables you to charge your phone, earbuds, smartwatch and more. (The 3 in 1 wireless charging pad by Croma)

Lifestyle Tip: Always go in for pieces or products that make a statement and add an element of style to your space.

The author is an image, style, grooming and etiquette consultant and trainer.

From HT Brunch, October 22, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch