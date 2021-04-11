Music: The desi street singer of Oz

When 24-year-old Delhi boy Mukul Jiwnani landed in Melbourne, Australia, in January 2020 to pursue a two-year MA in music performance, he thought he would earn via playing gigs. But Covid changed his plans. He’s still earning money but via busking – a concept that’s looked down upon in India.

Australia has a proper process for busking. Only after you register and get a licence can you start playing at your assigned corner. The rules have been tweaked due to Covid though, Mukul says over a Zoom call from Australia. And he jumped at the opportunity when they offered temporary licences for the festive season in December.

Money matters

According to the rules fixed by the government there, Mukul played two-hour sets at three spots in the city for 15 days. The government even paid him for it.

“On an average, I got 200 dollars per set, but the range is anything from 80 dollars to 600,” he grins shyly. “As long as you aren’t being a nuisance and make sure your listeners practise physical distancing, it’s all good. Busking for 16 hours a week, I made more than what I would have otherwise. Plus, it’s at my liberty and it got me gigs too.”

Mukul has snagged a weekly gig at a café he had busked outside of in December. But to earn well, he had to figure out good times to play. Since busking is only allowed between 10 am and 10 pm, a spot outside an eatery earns best. You also need to read the mood of the crowd.

How to get permission to busk

“Dinner-goers are the highest tippers,” Mukul learnt after 30-odd gigs. “Old folk prefer classic rock like Bill Withers or U2, younger people go with Shawn Mendes or Ed Sheeran; but everyone stops for Coldplay, especially Fix You!” he smiles.

Over the last few months, he’s gathered a few regulars who recognise him as the only Indian busker in the city. There’s a whole community of buskers in Melbourne, complete with a WhatsApp group.

“The one gang that is every busker’s nightmare is the three dudes in t-shirts and chappals who request Wonderwall by Oasis and sing loudly,” Mukul jokes.

Many Indians request film songs. But even without a request, any Indian passing by at least acknowledges Mukul with a nod.

Melbourne ka CP

Mukul’s street gigs have shown him that appreciation for art is universal. “Many educated but homeless people live on the streets and actually appreciate it,” says Mukul.

The pandemic also gave him the opportunity to perform at the world-renowned busking street, Bourke Street Mall, where you usually have to pass an audition after holding a busking licence for six months. There are huge staircases and at least 50 to 60 people listening at one time, he says. That’s also where a lot of musicians get “spotted”, including Australia’s Tones and I. “It’s like Melbourne ka CP without robberies,” he jokes.

Is busking possible in India? “People appreciate music here at a level which at home we haven’t reached even at venues,” says Mukul. “In Delhi, I was asked to reduce the volume at a venue as a kid wanted to eat. Here, people have asked me to play my originals on the street!” The singer-songwriter will soon release his first single, Falling to Pieces, with the money he earned from busking!

From HT Brunch, April 11, 2021

