New favourite in foodie town: Pesto eggs

For a lot of us, food has been the only saving grace during extended lockdown periods. People tried their hand at cooking and found it therapeutic. However, for some, it was all about matching up to the social media trends. Starting from Dalgona coffee and banana bread to pancake cereals and now the latest, pesto eggs.

“This internet sensation started just a few weeks back. Here, one simply has to substitute the oil or medium of fat for cooking their choice of eggs — fried, scrambled or omelette — with pesto. Even a poached egg sitting on top of toasted sourdough, smeared with basil pesto, will taste heavenly with a garnish of mustard or pea microgreens,” says chef Ritesh Tulsian.

Pesto eggs are simple to make. For sunny side up, add pesto sauce to a pan, break an egg over it and let it cook. Then, just pick up the egg with a flat spatula and place it on your plate. Effortless, right? Many tried the recipe at home for cooking eggs in different ways and felt that the sauce added a great taste to them all.

“I’m not a fan of eggs, but I eat it every morning as part of my diet. Pesto eggs are a great way to spruce up my otherwise not-so-happening eggs,” says blogger Nikita Sethi.

On similar lines, many tried using other sauces to cook their eggs and see how they turn up. “I tried to make them with red sauce, pasta sauce and even hummus, but the result wasn’t as good as pesto eggs,” says Delhi-based designer Amanpreet Singh.