Of cuss! Why F-bombs and C-words are not as bad as you think

In 2021, Nicolas Cage hosted a cheeky series on Netflix about the origins of profanity in the English language. History of Swear Words brought in experts on etymology, history and pop culture to discuss why some of us say f***, d***, and p**** with such relish, while others are horrified that we even used them in this sentence. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) has 569 F-words, probably still less than the number of F-bombs we drop when commuting to work every morning.

In shows like Class (2023 -) students, boy and girls alike, cuss freely in most situations like most people do IRL.

Around the world, swear words are getting soaped up and are entering regular parlance faster than ever. Spain-born Blanca Dean has lived in India for 20 years, teaching Spanish and training teachers. She now creates Spanish study materials at Hispanic Horizons, Mumbai. Even Spanish cussing is losing its bite, she says. “Swear words that used to be considered offensive are now less so,” she says. “One example is the word ‘joder’, which means ‘to have sex’. Over time, it came to be used as a vulgar expression to convey annoyance, frustration or surprise -- much like the English word screw. While still considered vulgar,it’s accepted in certain contexts and is often used colloquially among friends.”