Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Of cuss! Why F-bombs and C-words are not as bad as you think

Of cuss! Why F-bombs and C-words are not as bad as you think

ByUrvee Modwel
Aug 18, 2023 12:49 PM IST

Nicolas Cage hosted a series on Netflix called "History of Swear Words," exploring the origins and evolution of profanity. Swear words serve as emphasis and have cultural and historical roots. Swearing can even have physical benefits, like increased strength. Swear words are becoming more accepted in different cultures, and their acceptability varies based on regional and social factors. The language of swearing is composed of plosive consonants and covers topics like genitalia, bodily functions, and religion. However, there are also efforts to create non-hateful insults.

In 2021, Nicolas Cage hosted a cheeky series on Netflix about the origins of profanity in the English language. History of Swear Words brought in experts on etymology, history and pop culture to discuss why some of us say f***, d***, and p**** with such relish, while others are horrified that we even used them in this sentence.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) has 569 F-words, probably still less than the number of F-bombs we drop when commuting to work every morning.
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) has 569 F-words, probably still less than the number of F-bombs we drop when commuting to work every morning.
In shows like Class (2023 -) students, boy and girls alike, cuss freely in most situations like most people do IRL.
In shows like Class (2023 -) students, boy and girls alike, cuss freely in most situations like most people do IRL.

Around the world, swear words are getting soaped up and are entering regular parlance faster than ever. Spain-born Blanca Dean has lived in India for 20 years, teaching Spanish and training teachers. She now creates Spanish study materials at Hispanic Horizons, Mumbai. Even Spanish cussing is losing its bite, she says. “Swear words that used to be considered offensive are now less so,” she says. “One example is the word ‘joder’, which means ‘to have sex’. Over time, it came to be used as a vulgar expression to convey annoyance, frustration or surprise -- much like the English word screw. While still considered vulgar,it’s accepted in certain contexts and is often used colloquially among friends.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out