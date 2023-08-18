Of cuss! Why F-bombs and C-words are not as bad as you think
Nicolas Cage hosted a series on Netflix called "History of Swear Words," exploring the origins and evolution of profanity. Swear words serve as emphasis and have cultural and historical roots. Swearing can even have physical benefits, like increased strength. Swear words are becoming more accepted in different cultures, and their acceptability varies based on regional and social factors. The language of swearing is composed of plosive consonants and covers topics like genitalia, bodily functions, and religion. However, there are also efforts to create non-hateful insults.
In 2021, Nicolas Cage hosted a cheeky series on Netflix about the origins of profanity in the English language. History of Swear Words brought in experts on etymology, history and pop culture to discuss why some of us say f***, d***, and p**** with such relish, while others are horrified that we even used them in this sentence.
Around the world, swear words are getting soaped up and are entering regular parlance faster than ever. Spain-born Blanca Dean has lived in India for 20 years, teaching Spanish and training teachers. She now creates Spanish study materials at Hispanic Horizons, Mumbai. Even Spanish cussing is losing its bite, she says. “Swear words that used to be considered offensive are now less so,” she says. “One example is the word ‘joder’, which means ‘to have sex’. Over time, it came to be used as a vulgar expression to convey annoyance, frustration or surprise -- much like the English word screw. While still considered vulgar,it’s accepted in certain contexts and is often used colloquially among friends.”
