Move over, popcorn. Prateek Sadhu’s suggestions will help you whip up a scrumptious snack
Move over, popcorn. Prateek Sadhu's suggestions will help you whip up a scrumptious snack
Prateek Sadhu: Gourmet movie night

Got a wheel of brie, garlic clove, rosemary sprigs, and crackers? All you need is an oven and toppings of your choice to get movie night going
By Prateek Sadhu
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:52 PM IST

Green revelation

I want to surprise my wife on movie night this Friday; but not with microwave popcorn. I was thinking sushi, or then tapas. Give me some easy-to-do, vegetarian ideas.

—Sumit, Gurugram

Grab a wheel of brie, stick a garlic clove and a few rosemary sprigs into it, then foil-wrap and bake until gooey and spreadable on a cracker. Or blister some bhavnagiri chillies in olive oil and top with flaky, crunchy sea salt. Throw in some homemade guac for good measure (avocado, onion, chilli, lime, coriander, salt) and you’re golden.

Prateek’s signature restaurant, Masque, is changing India’s culinary landscape and was awarded the One To Watch Award by Asia’s 50 Best in 2020

From HT Brunch, January 31, 2021

