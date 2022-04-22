Prateek Sadhu: Of cutting down on caffeine and cooking for the in-laws

Coffee craving

I’m a coffee addict. How can I cut down on it without opting for decaf?

—Kanika, Via Instagram

If you drink too much coffee, I would suggest you start reducing it gradually. Don’t stop completely because it can have adverse effects and withdrawal symptoms. Opt for beverages which have

a limited amount of caffeine. Start regulating how much coffee you consume and bring it down to two cups a day. Replace all

other coffee addictions with, say, a coffee granola bar or a caffeine infused drink. You’ll see a difference in controlling your cravings in two weeks.

Meet the in-laws

My in-laws to-be are coming over for lunch for the first time. What could I cook for them?

—Archit P, Mumbai

If it was me, and someone I love and respect were coming home for the first time, I would not go overboard but cook them something that’s close to my heart. For me, that would mean special Kashmiri dishes. Whatever makes food special to you is what matters. It can be as simple as kadhi chawal. So, serve foods that you have a close connection with. They will appreciate that more than you going all out and fancy.

Prateek’s signature restaurant, Masque, is changing India’s culinary landscape and was awarded the One To Watch Award by Asia’s 50 Best in 2020

From HT Brunch, April 23, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch