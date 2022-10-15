Ranveer Allahbadia: Of YouTube followers & parents on IG

Video calling

QHow can I organically grow followers on YouTube?

—Tarun, Via Instagram

Post content regularly or according to a schedule that attracts your target audience. You should always have a strong Introduction to the video, which will directly increase the audience’s interest in watching the whole video, instead of skipping it. Which, in turn, means getting more likes, views and followers. Focus on making slightly short format videos that do not exceed more than five to ten minutes.

Stranger danger 2.0

QHow can I make my mother stop conversing with random people on Instagram?

—Ankita, Mumbai

Sit with her and explain how one must not talk to strangers online, just the way she explained it to you when you were a kid. And to never make a financial transaction! If your mom is okay with it, scrutinise the person she is conversing with and intervene if needed.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, October 15, 2022

