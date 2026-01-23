Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Wait, is this Kolkata?

The great misconception about Kolkata is that it is a parochial Bengali town. That’s much less true than it was when I lived in the city, and even way back in 1986, Kolkata’s food was marked by cosmopolitanism. Very few of the dishes that people raved about – and which found fame all over India – were Bengali in origin. Kolkata’s Sienna does a fabulous Scotch egg. The chaat, which is among the country’s best, was made by Biharis. The Nizam’s Roll (now better known nationally as the kathi roll) was made at a restaurant set up in 1932 by north Indians. The famous Kolkata biryani is roughly as Bengali as Wajid Ali Shah, the Nawab of Awadh, at whose court it was allegedly created. Chilli chicken was created by canny Chinese restaurateurs to appeal to Kolkata tastes. Contrast this with the food of Mumbai. Though Mumbai claims to be more cosmopolitan, its most famous dishes were created either by Maharashtrians (vada pao, misal etc) or Gujaratis, both Hindus (pav bhaji, bhelpuri) and Muslims (ghotala and most local biryanis). That’s because, until 1960, the city was the capital of the old Bombay state, which was later divided into Gujarat and Maharashtra. Its original inhabitants created the dishes we regard as emblematic of Mumbai. Later immigrants have barely made a dent in the food scene. ***

The iconic Aminia was founded in 1947. Diners can’t get enough of their Lucknow-style biryani.

Anyone who knows the Kolkata food scene well will tell you that among its most famous restaurants are what are regarded as Muslim restaurants, which have been serving a distinctive cuisine for many decades. My friend and former colleague Pritha Sen, the noted chef and food historian who has researched the development of Bengali food, says that the pride Bengalis take in Kolkata biryani is a relatively recent development. The biryanis were always available at the famous local Muslim restaurants, but Bengalis were not always so proud of them. Now, an entire mythology has grown up around Kolkata biryani. It was created for Wajid Ali Shah, we are told, after he was exiled to Bengal by the British, and his chefs added special touches such as potatoes (“such a delicacy”, “so expensive in those days” etc).

Kabir Azhar’s great-grandfather ran a stall serving biryani and chaap before Aminia was launched.

Most of this is nonsense. The biryanis were created in the first half of the 20th century by the men who founded the Muslim restaurants. By some coincidence, at least four of Kolkata’s most famous biryani restaurants were started by migrants from the same region in Uttar Pradesh – not far from Lucknow – who came to Kolkata in search of work. I had lunch at the original Aminia, an iconic restaurant near New Market, founded in 1947 by the ancestors of Kabir Azhar. Kabir says his great-grandfather first ran a stall serving biryani and chaap before the restaurant was launched, using the same recipes. Kabir is the fourth generation of the family to be in the business, and he sticks to the traditions: The food is brilliant but the recipes (the masalas in particular) cannot be disclosed.

The Glenburn Penthouse hotel is located in the centre of town, with the best views of Kolkata.

The Aminia biryani, like most other Kolkata biryanis, did not descend directly from Wajid Ali but is essentially a Lucknow-style pulao, to which potatoes have been added. Though the masalas are secret, I think it’s fair to say that all of the Kolkata Muslim restaurants make food that is a little sweeter than the UP original. (That may be the only Bengali influence.) Aminia does not add eggs to the biryani (unlike other places) and the best way to eat the biryani, Kabir told me, is to put a little of the mutton, a bit of the potato and some rice on your spoon and to then pop it into your mouth. All of the food was delicious and I loved the fact that we were eating it at the original restaurant; a link to the Kolkata of the last century. ***

Asma Khan recently cooked at a charity dinner at the Glenburn Penthouse hotel.

It was Asma Khan who introduced me to Kabir. Like Pritha, Asma is also an old colleague (it’s strange how many members of the old Sunday newsmagazine team have found fame in the food world) and though she is a big star in London, her heart still belongs to Kolkata. Asma was one of the reasons I was in Kolkata. She had asked if I would attend a charity dinner she was cooking at, and of course I had said yes at once. The dinner was at the wonderful Glenburn Penthouse, a super exclusive (just nine suites) hotel in the centre of town with the best views of Kolkata. The Glenburn Penthouse is run by the elegant Husna-Tara Prakash who had not only hosted the dinner but had also managed a line-up of chefs who epitomised the best of Kolkata. Asma was the star and she was assisted by Kabir’s Aminia team. But the desserts were by my old pal Shaun Kenworthy (who has a great new memoir out) and the first courses were done by Auroni Mookerjee, who reunited for the evening with his old colleagues at Sienna, Kolkata’s restaurant du jour. ***

Avinandan Kundu and Koyel Roy Nandy run the cafe Sienna.

I first went to Sienna when it was a small cafe on top of a shop and wrote here about how much I loved it and how its chef Auroni Mukherjee was a major talent whom we would hear more about. Since then, Auroni has moved on, like Dick Whittington, to other cities but fortunately, he is now back in Kolkata and will be opening new restaurants. Sienna has fulfilled its early promise and is now to Kolkata what Masque is to Mumbai. Avinandan Kundu and Koyel Roy Nandy, who were Auroni’s sous chefs have taken over, have put their own imprint on the menu and form an unusually effective partnership. I went for a weekday lunch having had the sense to book; there was a queue of people waiting for tables at the door. The food was fabulous and though there were clear Bengali influences in the flavours and ingredients this was not modern Bengali food. It was food made by two chefs at the top of their game. ***

Chefs Vijay Malhotra and Pramod Sinha are inventing modern North- Eastern food at the ITC Royal Bengal.