Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Where to dine like a king in London

London has an exciting mix of grand legacy restaurants and newer, sleeker dining places. What do they have in common? Chefs that aim for perfection
When I go to London, now hailed (by Londoners themselves if nobody else) as the international food capital of the world, I try not to eat Asian food because we Indians now have so many opportunities to travel to East Asia and eat the real thing.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.