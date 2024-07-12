 Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Where to dine like a king in London - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 12, 2024
Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Where to dine like a king in London

ByVir Sanghvi
Jul 12, 2024 09:42 AM IST

London has an exciting mix of grand legacy restaurants and newer, sleeker dining places. What do they have in common? Chefs that aim for perfection

When I go to London, now hailed (by Londoners themselves if nobody else) as the international food capital of the world, I try not to eat Asian food because we Indians now have so many opportunities to travel to East Asia and eat the real thing.

London views itself as the international food capital of the world. (ADOBE STOCK)
The Arlington, which was formerly Le Caprice, serves a classic Shepherd’s pie.
Indian-origin chef Siddharth works at the Devonshire, considered to be London’s best restaurant.
The Devonshire serves a delicious ham and pea soup.
Heston Blumenthal runs The Hind’s Head, a pub with a dining room upstairs, in the foodie village of Bray.
The test of a good fried fish, according to Blumenthal, is the crispy outside and steamed fish inside.
